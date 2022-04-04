  1. Gaming

Kirby gets one step closer to EGOT with Grammy win

Otto Kratky
By

In the unlikeliest win at last night’s Grammy Awards, Kirby walked away with an award. Well, sort of. A song from the Kirby franchise was awarded a Grammy, marking the second-ever time a song from a video game was awarded at the show.

HOLY SHIT WE WON THE GRAMMY!!LONG LIVE VIDEO GAME MUSIC!! Thanks to everybody who’s ever listened to @the8bitbigband , ALL of artists who have contributed their time/talent and of course HUGE thanks to my co-arranger the one and only @Button__Masher !! MUCH LOVE! pic.twitter.com/4JTakDTPQC

&mdash; The 8-Bit Big Band (@the8bitbigband) April 3, 2022

Specifically, the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental, or Acapella was given to Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman for their version of Meta Knight’s Revenge as it appeared in the 1996 title Kirby Super Star. The duo’s take on the song was performed by the 8-Bit Big Band, a group of 30 to 65 musicians “that formed to celebrate and realize some of the best musical themes written from various video games from all consoles.”

The 8-Bit Big Band’s first album, Press Start! was released in 2018 and featured reinventions of songs from various Nintendo franchises, including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and F-Zero. Its Grammy-winning version of Meta Knight‘s revenge comes off the album Backwards Compatible. Released in January 2021, the 14-track record includes arrangements of Dire Dire Docks from Super Mario 64, Want You Gone, from Portal 2, and Hydrocity Zone from Sonic 3. Like so much of its other music, the group’s take on Meta Knight‘s Revenge is a jazzy fusion of old-school chiptune and big band, making for a gorgeous, creative track.

Music from video games is hardly ever included in nominations for the Grammys, much less the award show’s category winners. The last song from a game that won an award at the Grammys was Baba Yetu from Civilization 4.

Editors' Recommendations

The PlayStation VR2 can’t come soon enough

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

The fight to keep the Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl scene alive

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl screenshot of Garfield fighting Spongebob.

AMD app may be changing your CPU settings behind your back

A digital depiction of an AMD Ryzen 5000G chip.

Today’s best laptop deal is the Dell Inspiron 15 for $245

best laptop deals dell inspiron 15 7000 01

What is Integrated SIM (iSIM)? How is it better than eSIM?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system on chip (SoC) held using two fingers.

Best VPN deals and sales for April 2022

A close up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

The best Fire TV Stick VPN for 2022

The Fire TV Stick 4K connected to a TV.

Best Walmart TV deals for April 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

How to watch NASA’s first space tourism launch to the ISS on Wednesday

The Ax-1 crew heading to the space station on April 6, 2022.

Blue Origin highlights reel celebrates its first space tourism flight of 2022

Blue Origin launching its fourth crewed flight.

Tesla fly-through video shows off new Giga Berlin factory

Inside Tesla's Giga Berlin factory.

NASA scrubs Space Launch System test due to fan issue

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher as it rolls out of High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time to Launch Complex 39B, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the fully stacked and integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a wet dress rehearsal at Launch Complex 39B to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch.

The best printers for 2022

Epson Surecolor P400 review