Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Knockout City parts ways with EA and goes free-to-play

Tomas Franzese
Velan Studios unveiled season 5 of Knockout City today. Alongside that announcement, the developer also confirmed that it will take over publishing duties from EA and that Knockout City will go free-to-play with Season 6.

Knockout City season 5, which begins on March 1 and is titled Greatest Hits, is supposed to serve as a celebration of the first year of the game. While it won’t add a new Brawl Pass, map, or ball, it will bring back Basketbrawl, Chain Reaction, and Superpowers! While Season 5 will be fairly low-key for Knockout City, some drastic changes are in store with Season 6.

When season 6 starts on June 1, 2022, the game will go free-to-play. Previously, Knockout City only had a free trial and required players to purchase the game after they hit level 25. It is also part of EA Play and was previously a PlayStation Plus title, but Velan Studios is now simplifying its availability and making it free-to-play to anyone across all platforms. Anyone who bought the game before this transition will get a season 6 loyalty bundle that includes exclusive cosmetics, 2,000 Holobux, and XP boosts. 

As part of this transition, Velan will take over publishing duties from Electronic Arts. Previously, Knockout City was part of its EA Originals program. Once this transition is complete, all major decisions and the future of Knockout City are solely in the indie developer’s hands. 

Knockout City is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, though players might want to wait until June 1, 2022, to try it. 

