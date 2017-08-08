‘Lawbreakers’ gets off to a stuttering start on PS4, developers aware of issue

Why it matters to you Many console gamers were excited to hear that Lawbreakers was coming to consoles. Serious stutters experienced on PS4 consoles may cause players to put the purchase on hold.

Lawbreakers is the latest arena shooter to launch for both PC and PlayStation 4. Developed by Boss Key Productions and former Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski, the game launched successfully on PC on Tuesday. Lawbreakers PS4 is another story. Many players are reporting stutters while playing on the console version.

Whether running on the standard PS4 or the PS4 Pro, the hitching remains, which suggests this is a network problem. The PC version of Lawbreakers appears to be unaffected by the stutter.

Boss Key is aware of the issue and is already working to resolve it. According to its Twitter account, the hitching occurs when other players change roles or leave a match. “We broke something (showed only after we unlocked everything) and thought we fixed it,” tweeted Boss Key COO Arjan Brussee. “Accelerating hotfix patch process. Will update soon.”

In a short video from Digital Foundry, the in-game stutter appears to max out at 316 milliseconds, with much of it occurring when a match first begins. Outside of the stutter, the game performs very well at 60 frames per second. Even without the analysis tools, the stutter is very noticeable.

A game like Lawbreakers needs all the speed it can get. Frantic one-on-one fights can be interrupted due to stuttering, affecting a player’s performance. With fast movement and anti-gravity segments, short stutters could cost players that perfect headshot.

Last week, Lawbreakers wrapped up its public beta. Even though the issue is prevalent now, it never appeared during the testing period. While it may be disappointing to see the final game in this state, Boss Key is working quickly to solve the problem.

We are still working on our final review, but the first-person shooter is on Steam and the PlayStation Store for only $29. Players on PC should jump right in, but PS4 owners should proceed with a little bit of caution. We will report back as soon as a fix has been issued.