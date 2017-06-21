‘Binding of Isaac’ creator: ‘Legend of Bum-bo’ may head to Nintendo Switch

Why it matters to you Nintendo Switch owners eager for new titles got some potentially good news from the creator of The binding of Isaac.

The Legend of Bum-bo, one of the upcoming games from the mind of The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen, looks like it may be bound for the Nintendo Switch. McMillen was taking questions from fans on Twitter when one fan asked if the mysterious Bum-bo would find its way to the Switch. “I think so, yeah,” McMillen replied.

While McMillen’s admission bodes well for the many people who have become enamored with Nintendo’s latest console, we still don’t have a clear picture of what The Legend of Bum-bo is exactly. Bum-bo was originally announced in March 2016, but few details have been revealed since.

“The Legend of Bum-bo is a turn-based, puzzle RPG-type thingy that’s randomly generated,” McMillen wrote. While that doesn’t provide much clarity, the fact that McMillen released the teaser on The Binding of Isaac blog has led to the assumption that Bum-bo is a spinoff of McMillen’s incredibly popular, rogue-like game that has evolved drastically since its initial release in 2011.

The Legend of Bum-bo is being developed by people who have worked with McMillen in the past. James Id, who created ads for Isaac and McMillen’s other extremely popular indie, Super Meat Boy, is signed on to program and create the 3D art, and the two-man team known as Ridiculon, which also worked on Isaac, will produce audio for Bum-bo.

There’s also some precedent for Bum-bo to land on Switch. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ launched on Switch in March, and McMillen’s next release, The End is Nigh, is scheduled to release on Switch following its launch on PC next month.

The End is Nigh tasks players with navigating through a post-apocalyptic world as Ash, one of the few remaining entities to have survived. All Ash wants is a friend, and throughout the platforming adventure that’s in the same vein as Super Meat Boy, Ash will gather pieces and parts to assemble a new buddy. The End is Nigh promises to have more than 600 sections and 20 mini games to unlock over the course of the adventure.

The End is Nigh launches on Steam on July 12, with a Switch version arriving at a later date.