Sonic the Hedgehog gets the Lego treatment to kick off 2022

DeAngelo Epps
By

Lego and Sega are partnering up to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to the world of buildable bricks once more with a new set. The collaboration launches at the start of the new year on January 1, 2022, for $70 and can be found on the official Lego site and in Lego stores everywhere.

This isn’t the first time Sonic has run around the blocky world of Lego. He’s appeared in the game, Lego Dimensions, featuring his own physical Lego figure and an in-game level. This time he and his world are coming to life with a fully realized set that began as a fan concept. He’ll also receive an updated Minifigure, separate from the original design featured in the Lego Dimensions set.

A row of Sonic characters in LEGO form.

The set includes Sonic, Eggman, and Badnik Minifigures as well as ring, shield box, super-speed, and Chaos Emerald power-ups. The buildable Green Hill Zone playset started as a fan-submitted Lego Ideas program idea from fan, Viv Grannell. It also includes a Technic level which can be used to launch any of the Minifigures into the air. The kit will come packed with 1,125 pieces to recreate some of the game’s most iconic visuals.

With so many possibilities in the Sonic world, hopefully, this is the first of many Sonic Lego sets. The franchise could easily offer the same kind of experience and variety of installments that Lego Mario does.

This set is yet another addition to the blue blur’s impressive 2022 showcase. Along with this Lego set, Sonic fans are getting the new Sonic film, an open-world title in Sonic Frontiers, a new classic Sonic collection finally featuring Sonic 3 & Knuckles. 

