The best P Organ abilities in Lies of P

The jokes just write themselves with Lies of P and its choice to include P Organ abilities. The game almost avoided any further snickering past its odd title by sticking to mostly normal names for things like weapons and Legion Arms, but just couldn’t resist in this one area it seems. Putting the name aside, this is a mostly familiar skill tree system that you can slot Quartz into and unlock new abilities for your puppet character. The further down the tree you go, the more Quartz you will need to unlock said skill, so it pays to plan ahead on what skills you want to invest in. Here are the best P Organ abilities you should invest in in Lies of P.

Best P Organ abilities

P Organ abilities are separated into different categories, which we will note next to the skill name so you know where to locate them, as well as in different phases that must be unlocked by investing Quarts into enough synergies in any category. You can also only have one ability from each type equipped from the same phase, so you do need to do some planning based on which skills you want from which phase.

Recommended Videos

Increased Pulse Cells – Survival

If you don’t automatically pick this ability first, you’re either purposefully making the game harder on yourself or have made a dire mistake. Pulse Cells are your healing items in Lies of P, and it goes without saying that even getting one additional heal can mean the difference between just barely beating a boss and being sent back to the last checkpoint. If you invest further into this P Organ you can get up to three additional Pulse Cells.

Increase Staggered Duration- Attack

The stagger gauge is another system that will be familiar to fans of Soulslikes where, by breaking an enemy’s stagger, you can leave them vulnerable to a powerful critical strike. Enemies won’t stay staggered forever, though, so you can miss your chance for free damage if you’re not quick enough. This skill gives you a few extra moments to realize what’s going on and press your advantage, especially against challenging bosses.

Enhance Fatal Attack ATK – Attack

Pairing perfectly with the previous ability, this skill makes that critical hit you can pull off on a staggered enemy deal a huge chunk of damage to really make that moment count.

Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery – Survival

While not quite as immediately necessary as getting more Pulse Cells, eventually you will level up and notice a single heal won’t bring you back to full. This skill makes your Pulse Cells restore more of your HP to keep you as healthy as possible. This can also be upgraded in the same way as Increased Pulse Cells.

Quick Cube Activation – Ability

Your Cube is what you slot your Wishstones into in order to activate them, but it isn’t applied instantly. Odds are you will want to pull these buffs out in critical moments, and this simply speeds up the animation so you won’t get caught unprepared. Considering each Wistone costs you Gold Coin Fruit, having them go to waste can be a major setback.

Editors' Recommendations