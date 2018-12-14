Digital Trends
Fancy 'Kingdom Hearts III' PlayStation 4 Pro launches alongside game in January

Gabe Gurwin
By
limited edition ps4 pro kingdom hearts 3 january dec 14 iii bundle featured image 755x425

Kingdom Hearts III is finally (probably) releasing next January, but the game won’t be the only thing you can pick up in stores. Alongside it, Sony is releasing a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro console bundle, and the design is, dare we say, simple and clean.

On January 29, 2019, you’ll be able to pick up the Limited Edition Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, which includes a physical copy of the game, exclusive digital content, and a special Kingdom Hearts III console with matching controller. From afar, the console doesn’t look remarkably different from the standard PlayStation 4 Pro, but it has an intricate design sketched into the side, as well as a crest in the corner and several Kingdom Hearts symbols underneath the disc slot. The controller includes a similar sketch on the touchpad, as well as Kingdom Hearts symbols in place of the up and down buttons on the left side.

The bundle will retail for $400 — the same price as the regular PlayStation 4 Pro — so it’s the perfect opportunity for a Kingdom Hearts fan to make the upgrade. Sony said in the release date announcement that the system will give players “enhanced resolution” compared to the standard PlayStation 4, though it doesn’t appear it will offer 4K. Only a select number of PlayStation 4 games are capable of doing so on the PS4 Pro, which is less powerful than Microsoft’s Xbox One X.

Currently, the PlayStation 4 Pro bundle is scheduled to launch in the United States and Canada, and pre-orders are available now. If it’s your first PlayStation 4 console and you want to build up your library cheaply before the game comes out, you have a few options this holiday season.

Kingdom Hearts III will see the return of heroes like Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck, alongside other major Disney characters. Newcomers include Elsa from Frozen as well as the cast of Monsters, Inc., and development recently concluded on the game. An extended trailer was released to celebrate the announcement in November, as well, which gives us an overview of the heroes we’ll encounter.

In addition to PlayStation 4, Kingdom Hearts III will also come to Xbox One on January 29.

