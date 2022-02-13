  1. Gaming

As an MMO, Lost Ark is undoubtedly better with a few teammates by your side. Finding companions in-game is rather straightforward — with more than 1 million players, there's always someone tackling the same quest as you. If you're looking to play with a few friends, however, Lost Ark makes things even easier.

Here's everything you need to know about inviting friends to your Lost Ark party.

Play Lost Ark with friends

Like all online games, Lost Ark gives you an easy-to-access Friends menu. This is where you'll find recent players, friend requests, and invite friends to join your group. Here's a closer look at how the Friends menu works:

Step 1: To access the Friends menu, simply press U on your keyboard. You can also find the Community tab on the bottom of your screen and open the Friends submenu.

Lost Ark UI with the Friends menu highlighted.

Step 2: Once you've opened the Friends menu, you'll find multiple tabs that offer information about current friends online, recent players, or incoming friend requests.

Step 3: To invite an online friend to your game, simply click on their name and select the Invite button.

Step 4: Keep in mind that you'll need to be on the same server as your friend to play together, so be sure to coordinate before jumping into the game.

How to add friends in Lost Ark

Lost Ark gives you a few ways to add players to your friends list. Here's how it works:

Step 1: If a player is nearby, simply hold down the Ctrl key and right-click on them. This will open up a menu that contains options to add them as a friend or invite them to your group.

Step 2: If a player isn't nearby, you'll need to know their in-game name. With that info in hand, head back to the Friends menu and send a friend request using their info.

That's all there is to it! As long as you're on the same server as your friend and you know their in-game name, you'll be able to tackle every Lost Ark challenge as a team. Of course, you can always team up with random adventurers if none of your friends are online — which makes it easy to complete some of the game's most difficult content without needing to coordinate with a group.

