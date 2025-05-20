 Skip to main content
The Criterion Collection of video games is finally here

By
Three video game boxes are lined up.
Lost in Cult

Video game design studio Lost in Cult announced a new physical game label called Editions. The label will release “prestige” editions of beloved games that include original box art, 40-page booklets, and other extras.

Lost in Cult is best known for releasing books on video game through its Design Works series, as well as vinyl records featuring game soundtracks. Editions is an extension of that work, continuing the design company’s focus on game preservation and curated content. Think of the project as a Criterion Collection for video games, preserving prestigious titles and bundling them with additional context that underlines their importance to the medium.

Three games have been announced for the first wave of releases: Immortality, Thank Goodness You’re Here, and The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow. All three are critically acclaimed indies from this decade (Immortality was Digital Trends’ runner-up choice for game of the year in 2022, narrowly losing to Elden Ring). Each comes with a poster, art cards, a booklet featuring essays and interviews, and more physical extras.

The Editions version of Immortality is shown on a black screen.
Lost in Cult

All three are available to order now and will retail for £60. Lost in Cult will ship Editions worldwide and says that they will ship within six months, though it is targeting a three month turnaround.

At launch, Editions will only get PS5 and Nintendo Switch releases. Thank Goodness You’re Here will be available on both platforms, Immortality is getting a PS5-only release, and The Excavation of Hobb’s Barrow will be for Switch. There will be a limited number of copies to order for each platform, though Lost in Cult says that it will release standard edition versions of the game at retailers too.

Lost in Cult confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Editions (not to be confused with … Nintendo Switch 2 Editions) are planned for the future and those will always be “full editions” rather than Game-Key Cards.

More titles are coming soon. While Lost in Cult will skip June, it plans to release its next Edition in July for Nintendo Switch and PS5. It teases that it’s an “artful” game. Future release are planned through 2026.

The first three Editions are available to order now via Lost in Cult.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends.

