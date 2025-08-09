Mafia: The Old Country won’t satisfy your GTA 6 cravings, play these instead

The wait for GTA 6 only seems to get more and more unbearable the closer we get. May 26, 2026, is still a long way away to wait for an upcoming video game, though, and we’re all looking for something to fill the void. There’s no replacing a GTA game. If there were, we wouldn’t be so ravenous for a new one, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t games that get just close enough to satisfy — like an appetizer before the main course.

Mafia: The Old Country just released and is decidedly not that game. There are things to like about it, but if you were hoping it would scratch that open-world sandbox itch, you will be thoroughly disappointed. If you were counting on this game to tide you over until GTA 6 comes, not to worry because I found a handful of old and upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X titles that will do the trick.

Mafia 3

The reason many of us thought The Old Country would quench our thirst for a GTA-like game is largely due to the fact that the last game in the series was essentially that — a GTA game set in the ’60s. While it can’t match the size or scope of even GTA 5, Mafia 3 will give you that open-world narrative and third-person action you’re looking for. The setting and narrative have always been the strengths of the Mafia games, and that’s still true in The Old Country, but the vibe and feeling of this New Orleans-inspired city with classic cars and music from the time make it such an immersive experience. There’s not as much side content or crazy ways to cause chaos, but this is the Mafia game to go for.

Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs deserved so much better. It has thankfully reached more of a cult status since it launched, but it struggled upon release despite being such a polished title. This is a bit of an older game now, but there is a definitive version that polishes it up for last-gen systems that still looks great. The easiest pitch for this game is to imagine a GTA game set in Hong Kong where you play as an undercover cop infiltrating a triad gang. There’s plenty of driving and shooting, but hand-to-hand combat reminiscent of Arkham combat and parkour movement is especially fresh for the genre. With the option to align yourself with the criminals or police, it puts more weight on your choices in and out of missions. Don’t sleep on this one!

Cyberpunk 2077

Most of these entries could be sold as “GTA but set in X,” where X could mean a location or time period and that’d be enough to sell it for most games. Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t just GTA but in the cyberpunk future — it’s even better. Now that the game is all fixed up and the systems are working as intended. Night City is as much a living, breathing world as anything RockStar has made, which is a statement I don’t make lightly. In fact, if you dig the whole corporate dystopian, light body-horror-esque theme of this world, it may be even better. The main plot is great, but all the side missions dealing with various repercussions and extremes of a future where cybernetics are fully integrated into our bodies are the real meat this game gives you to chew on.

Ghost of Yotei

The first of two upcoming games I want to highlight is just around the corner. Ghost of Yotei is a PS5 exclusive and sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, which was a standout open world game from 2020. This game looks to be more of that, but better. The world is almost unbelievably stunning this time around. The vistas, colorful trees, and wide open fields are begging to be explored. This is yet another revenge story, but we’ve already seen plenty of freedom in exploration and side activities in the world. I can’t say with absolute certainty this game will be as great as I hope, but if the first game is anything to go by then the odds are pretty good it will be.

The Outer Worlds 2

Sure, The Outer Worlds is more of a Fallout-like than GTA, but I think it can serve both audiences. You aren’t getting one big, interconnected world to roam around, but several hubs like the first game. However, like that first game, The Outer Worlds 2 promises much deeper and intentional level design and quests. I would say this game fits the bill if you wanted to inject more roleplaying into your GTA experience. You might also not expect a ton of emergent gameplay, but if past Obsidian games are anything to go by, you should expect the game to react and adapt based on your actions in some surprising and fun ways. Again, the proof will be in the pudding when this game comes out this fall, but at least it isn’t an $80 game anymore, right?