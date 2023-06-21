 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

If you like Tears of the Kingdom’s vehicle building, check out this awesome indie

Tomas Franzese
By

Although The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive open-world action-adventure game, some players have spent most of their time pushing the limits of its Ultrahand mechanic. The system lets players create contraptions with most of the items or pieces of wood and stone that they find on their journey. The most skilled players have built things like mechs, but anyone can still have a ton of fun using Ultrahand to torture Koroks or solve puzzles in unique, unintended ways. If building vehicles and other weird creations with Ultrahand is your favorite part of Tears of the Kingdom, then there’s a new indie game hitting early access this week that you will probably enjoy: Mars First Logistics.

Players lift a steal beam in Mars First Logistics
Shape Shop

Instead of being just one system in the game, building vehicles is the main hook of this game from developer Shape Shop, which was released into early access on Steam today. It forces players into an engineering mindset like Tears of the Kingdom does, as they must design and then use rovers to ship items across the surface of Mars. If you enjoy games that put an emphasis on player creativity, then Mars First Logistics needs to be the next indie game that you check out.

Recommended Videos

Emboldening creativity

Mars First Logistics is all about building rovers to transport cargo across the colorful surface of Mars, and it wastes almost no time in getting players into the action. There are some blueprints for things like the basic rover, watering can lifter, and crate carrier, but Mars First Logistics is almost completely hands-off outside of the contracts that tell players where to pick an object up and where to drop that cargo off. Players are free to design and attach parts on their rover to each other as they see fit.

While the process of determining what kind of vehicle build is best for a mission is more similar to Tears of the Kingdom, actually putting the rover together works more like vehicle customization in Lego 2K Drive. That works for the best, though, as this Lego-like setup really allows players to have complete control over customizing, painting, and setting up the controls for every single part of their rover. I stayed fairly safe in what I built, only using the basic blueprints or slight variations that did things such as making a mechanical arm tilt in order to solve certain delivery challenges. Still, the creative way I found to do things, like knocking a box off a ledge or tilting a steel beam up into the exact position I needed to finish a delivery, made each mission feel wholly unique to my experience.

The building menu in Mars First Logistics
Shape Shop

Like with Tears of the Kingdom, though, I can see the best players going wild and creating some truly astonishing things in Mars First Logistics just to get a box of fruit from one part of a map to another. I’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for what the community makes now that this game is available to the public. Of course, it’s currently in early access, so things like tutorials aren’t as helpful as they should be when it comes to learning how motors work or what certain parts do best. Still, all the tools and pieces to make some extremely creative stuff are present here. As long as you get an item to its destination, the game doesn’t really care how you get things done.

Mars First Logistics gives players a sense of freedom that very few games share; Tears of the Kingdom just so happens to be a recent AAA game it shares that engineering-focused, creative DNA with. II definitely recommend Mars First Logistics to players who connected with Tears of the Kingdom on that level. 

Mars First Logistics launches on June 22 for PC. According to the game’s Steam page, Shape Shop plans on keeping the game in early access for about 12 months. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Xbox Game Pass adds one of 2022’s best racing games this month
A man leans against a car in Need for Speed Unbound.

Microsoft has revealed that games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of June and even into early July. While the list lacks any major exclusives or first-party games, a solid racing game from 2022 and some intriguing indies make it an interesting batch. Thankfully, the losses the service will suffer at the end of the month aren't too bad either.
The most notable game to hit Xbox Game Pass Ultimate during the back half of June will be Need for Speed Unbound. Coming to the service via its EA Play connection, this is a solid racing game that I gave a three-and-a-half-star review last year. At the time, I said it was "a surprisingly entertaining racer in a year that hasn’t seen much racing game excitement since Gran Turismo 7." On the indie side of things, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release on June 22. It's an isometric adventure game where the main gimmick is that players can enter the worlds of books they come across.
Former PlayStation console exclusive F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will also come to Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass on June 27. This is the full list of titles you can expect to come to the subscription service between today and July 5.

Need for Speed Unbound -- June 22
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales -- June 22
Bramble: The Mountain King -- June 27
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch -- June 27
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town -- June 29
Arcade Paradise -- July 3
Sword and Fairy: Together Forever -- July 5

Read more
Nintendo Switch 2: 5 features we want in the next-gen console
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 (or Switch Pro) have been circulating for years.  Whispers of the next-gen Nintendo console first started when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was first teased in 2019, gained steam when the Switch OLED launched in 2021, and are increasing now that the standard Switch has been out for six years.

There's no doubt that the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console -- it has a unique and impressive game library (with more upcoming games slated for this year), the number of features included with Nintendo Switch Online is constantly improving, and it's still our favorite portable console -- but it isn't without its flaws. There's enough room for improvement that would warrant an entirely new console in the near future. Nintendo recently announced that we won't see a Switch upgrade in the next fiscal year, meaning the absolute earliest we get a look at a new Nintendo console would be in late 2024.

Read more
How to get Wildguard Relik’s Cloak Gauntlets and MK-Alpha Assault Rifle in Fortnite
Wildguard Relik press image showing his Cloak Gauntlets

There's someone new prowling around Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3's jungle biome and he's ready to take you on. But defeating him can pose a bit of a challenge if you show up unprepared. While this season didn't launch with a boss, Epic has ensured that the introduction of Wildguard Relik more than makes up for it, as this foe can teleport around and cause quite a lot of havoc for anyone who faces him in battle. In this guide, we'll give you all of the information you need to find and fight this opponent, as well as share with you his immensely useful item drops. Let's dive in.
Wildguard Relik location

Wildguard Relik can be found wandering in and around Rumble Ruins, a new point of interest (POI) introduced in Chapter 4, Season 3. This location can be found just left of the center of the map, which already makes it a popular spot for anyone looking for some early-game showdowns, but with the addition of a fresh boss to fight, you can be all but certain that there's going to be a lot of activity here almost every match. As such, be sure you land and grab a gun quickly to fend off any foes who may be looking to score the kill on Wildguard Relik before you can. When you're ready to take on the boss, check our tips below.
Wildguard Relik tips
Like most bosses in Fortnite, Wildguard Relik is sporting pretty massive shield and health bars, making him a particularly challenging opponent to beat, especially if you come unprepared. Because of this, it's highly recommended that you only challenge him after you've topped off your shields, picked up at least two decent weapons, and gathered a good bit of ammo. Having some healing items helps too, as you may take some substantial damage in this fight if you find yourself in close quarters with the boss.

Read more