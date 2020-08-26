  1. Gaming

Mega evolutions are coming to Pokémon Go

By

Pokémon Go is getting a mega upgrade. Mega evolutions, a popular feature from Pokémon X and Y, will hit Niantic’s mobile game on August 27.

Mega evolutions allow players to temporarily transform certain Pokémon into a powerful, alternate form. Trainers will need to collect a new material called Mega Energy, which is gained by completing Mega Raid Battles, to evolve a Pokémon. More energy is rewarded depending on how fast players complete the event. Niantic will remove two- and four-star raid battles from the pool to increase the focus on mega battles with Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard raids being the first to go live this week.

Max Energy is Pokémon-specific in the same way candy is, meaning that players will need to fight Mega Blastoise to collect Blastoise Max Energy.

Only four Pokémon will support mega evolutions when it arrives on Thursday: Charizard, Blastoise, Venasaur, and Beedrill. Charizard will be able to evolve into both its X and Y forms, and players can choose which one they want when evolving. A new Mega Pokédex will track how many forms players have discovered. As with Stardust, Pokémon’s evolution will require less energy after the first transformation.

Much like in Pokémon X and Y, only one creature on a player’s roster can mega evolve at a time. Once a second Pokémon is evolved, the first will lose the effect. Shadow and clone Pokémon cannot mega evolve.

Players can use the souped-up Pokémon in the game’s most competitive events, such as gyms, trainer battles, and raids. When using a mega evolved Pokémon in a raid battle, all other Pokémon in the battle receive an attack boost. Pokémon that are the same type as a mega evolved monster will get an even bigger power increase in the battle. Megas can be set as a buddy Pokémon, but cannot be left to defend a gym.

A host of new events and special research tasks based around the mechanic will also come in September. The first will take place between September 1 and 7, focusing on mega raids. Later events will focus on battles and the game’s buddy feature.

