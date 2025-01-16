Get the Meta Quest 3S VR headset while it’s on sale for $350

If you want to make the jump into virtual reality and you’re searching for VR headset deals to help you do that, we’ve found an offer from Best Buy that you shouldn’t miss. The Meta Quest 3S, originally sold for $400, is on sale for only $350. In addition to the savings of $50, you’ll get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+. You’re going to have to hurry if you want the savings though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3S

We gave the Meta Quest 3S a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and described it as “the VR headset most people should buy.” We even tagged it as the best budget VR headset in our list of the best VR headsets because of its phenomenal value. In our Meta Quest 3S versus Meta Quest 3 comparison, the price of the Meta Quest 3S is hard to beat, especially since it offers most of the features that make the more expensive Meta Quest 3 an amazing VR headset. They’re both powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, and offer built-in hand tracking and movement tracking with IR sensors that automatically map your room.

Further making the Meta Quest 3S worth buying is that this bundle comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow, which “might just be the best Batman story ever told in a video game,” and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+, which grants access to two VR games to play every month. A subscription usually costs $8 per month, or $60 per year.

The Meta Quest 3S is an excellent VR headset that’s a very tempting purchase right now because of Best Buy’s $50 discount, which drops its price from $400 to only $350. You’ll also get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+ as part of the bundle, but only if you act fast because we’re not sure when this offer will expire. If the Meta Quest 3S is still too expensive for you even with the savings, you may want to check out our roundup of Meta Quest 2 deals for your virtual reality fix.