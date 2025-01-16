 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get the Meta Quest 3S VR headset while it’s on sale for $350

By
Good Deal Meta's Quest 3S is a fantastic mixed reality VR headset at a very low price.
Meta's Quest 3S is a fantastic mixed reality VR headset at a very low price. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

If you want to make the jump into virtual reality and you’re searching for VR headset deals to help you do that, we’ve found an offer from Best Buy that you shouldn’t miss. The Meta Quest 3S, originally sold for $400, is on sale for only $350. In addition to the savings of $50, you’ll get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+. You’re going to have to hurry if you want the savings though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3S

We gave the Meta Quest 3S a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and described it as “the VR headset most people should buy.” We even tagged it as the best budget VR headset in our list of the best VR headsets because of its phenomenal value. In our Meta Quest 3S versus Meta Quest 3 comparison, the price of the Meta Quest 3S is hard to beat, especially since it offers most of the features that make the more expensive Meta Quest 3 an amazing VR headset. They’re both powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, and offer built-in hand tracking and movement tracking with IR sensors that automatically map your room.

Further making the Meta Quest 3S worth buying is that this bundle comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow, which “might just be the best Batman story ever told in a video game,” and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+, which grants access to two VR games to play every month. A subscription usually costs $8 per month, or $60 per year.

Related

The Meta Quest 3S is an excellent VR headset that’s a very tempting purchase right now because of Best Buy’s $50 discount, which drops its price from $400 to only $350. You’ll also get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+ as part of the bundle, but only if you act fast because we’re not sure when this offer will expire. If the Meta Quest 3S is still too expensive for you even with the savings, you may want to check out our roundup of Meta Quest 2 deals for your virtual reality fix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This Turtle Beach gaming headset works on any console or PC, and it’s on sale
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset on a white background.

If you own more than one video game console and a gaming PC, you should get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset so you don't have to keep switching depending on the platform you're on. It offers excellent value at its original price of $180, but it's currently down to only $130 from Best Buy following a $50 discount, so now is a fantastic time to make your purchase. We're not sure when this bargain will end, but since it can be over as soon as tomorrow, we highly recommend completing the transaction for it within the day.

Why you should buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset
One of the primary reasons why gamers love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is its wide compatibility. The gaming headset works with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It features Turtle Beach's low-latency, lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connection to eliminate lag, and it also has a flip-to-mute microphone that hides inside one of the earcups when it's not in use.

Read more
The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is on sale in Prime Day deals
Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock

This year's Prime Day deals offer a chance to jump into virtual reality for cheaper than usual, as Amazon has slashed the price of the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3 to $430 following a $70 discount on the VR headset's original price of $500. You shouldn't wait until the final minutes of the shopping holiday before you complete your purchase though, as we're not sure if stocks will last until then. If you want to buy this VR headset, proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don't miss this opportunity at huge savings.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3 VR headset
The Meta Quest 3 is our top pick among the best VR headsets because it's an upgrade to the Meta Quest 2 in every way. The standalone device is powered by the Qualcomm XR2 Gen 2 chip, which enables an impressively immersive experience with the VR headset's 4K + Infinite Display and rich 3D audio. It comes with Touch Plus controllers that offer extreme precision and realistic sensations, and its battery can last for more than two hours on a single charge. You'll have access to an ever-growing library of hundreds of apps, which cover gaming, fitness, entertainment, wellness, and more.

Read more
This deal gets you a Meta Quest 2 for $200, its cheapest price yet
A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.

There's still a lot of demand for Meta Quest 2 deals, even with the arrival of more virtual reality headsets, including its successor. If you've had an eye on the Meta Quest 2 for a while now, your patience has paid off because it's now down to its lowest-ever price of $200 following a $50 discount by Best Buy on its original price of $250. You need to act fast though -- VR headsets almost always sell out quickly whenever they go on sale, and we don't expect anything different with this bargain.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset
Even after the launch of the Meta Quest 3, the Meta Quest 2 remains in our list of the best VR headsets as the best budget option because you'll be getting amazing value from this device. It's a wireless headset with a built-in battery and intuitive controllers -- no need to connect to a PC or set up base stations -- so it's all you need if you want to jump into VR and play the best Meta Quest 2 games. You also have the option to wirelessly connect to a PC if you want to access SteamVR titles. The Meta Quest 2 also offers 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback for total immersion.

Read more