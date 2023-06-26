The Meta Quest family of headsets is getting their own version of PlayStation Plus Essential or Xbox Live Gold. Called Meta Quest+, this monthly subscription will give its subscribers two VR games to play every month.

Introducing Meta Quest+ | VR Title Subscription

Meta Quest+ will cost $8 a month or $60 a year, although Meta is running a launch promotion where those who subscribe before July 31 will get their first month for $1. With that subscription, you’ll get two games each month, which will stay in your library as long as you’re subscribed to Meta Quest+. We’ve already learned which games will be coming to the service in July and August.

In July, Meta Quest+ subscribers will gain access to Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995. Pistol Whip is a pretty iconic VR game that mixes FPS and rhythm game mechanics, tasking players to shoot enemies and dodge bullets to beats of a variety of songs. Meanwhile, Pixel Ripped 1995 is a retro-inspired VR game that will have you playing a bunch of fake 16 and 32-bit games within VR as you follow the story of a kid growing up in the 90s.

In August, the two Meta Quest+ games are Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge. Walkabout Mini Golf is a VR mini golf simulator that features multiplayer as well as a lot of DLC that features courses based on things like Labyrinth and Journey to the Center of the Earth. Mothergunship: Forge is an FPS roguelike where players must build their own weapons as they fight through the titular ship.

Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro users can now subscribe to Meta Quest+; the Quest 3 will also support it when the headset launches later this year.

