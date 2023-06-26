 Skip to main content
Meta Quest+ subscription is the VR version of PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold

The Meta Quest family of headsets is getting their own version of PlayStation Plus Essential or Xbox Live Gold. Called Meta Quest+, this monthly subscription will give its subscribers two VR games to play every month.

Introducing Meta Quest+ | VR Title Subscription

Meta Quest+ will cost $8 a month or $60 a year, although Meta is running a launch promotion where those who subscribe before July 31 will get their first month for $1. With that subscription, you’ll get two games each month, which will stay in your library as long as you’re subscribed to Meta Quest+. We’ve already learned which games will be coming to the service in July and August.

In July, Meta Quest+ subscribers will gain access to Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995. Pistol Whip is a pretty iconic VR game that mixes FPS and rhythm game mechanics, tasking players to shoot enemies and dodge bullets to beats of a variety of songs. Meanwhile, Pixel Ripped 1995 is a retro-inspired VR game that will have you playing a bunch of fake 16 and 32-bit games within VR as you follow the story of a kid growing up in the 90s.

Firing two guns at a missile-launching robot in Mothergunship: Forge

In August, the two Meta Quest+ games are Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge. Walkabout Mini Golf is a VR mini golf simulator that features multiplayer as well as a lot of DLC that features courses based on things like Labyrinth and Journey to the Center of the Earth. Mothergunship: Forge is an FPS roguelike where players must build their own weapons as they fight through the titular ship. 

Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro users can now subscribe to Meta Quest+; the Quest 3 will also support it when the headset launches later this year. 

