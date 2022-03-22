  1. Gaming

Mothergunship: Forge is a zany VR shooter with giant guns

Otto Kratky
By

There is something magical about shooting guns in VR. Like other games, the feeling can vary greatly, with no two games handling shooting the same way, though VR titles tend to lean toward realism. It makes sense too, I haven’t had a more satisfying experience in VR than shooting things with a Mosin Nagant in Hotdogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.

Mothergunship: Forge (which also has a PC version simply titled Mothergunship) takes a more arcade-like approach, turning guns into evolving instruments that change constantly throughout a run. In a hands-on preview of the game, I was able to test my mettle aboard the Mothergunship, and at this point, I’m simply excited to delve into its depths.

Hit like a truck

I won’t bother with trying to sort out what’s going on in the game. With a name as ridiculous as Mothergunship, you can already tell it doesn’t matter all that much. In my preview, I was thrown right into the bowels of the ship, with small robotic dogs called staplerheads, or something along those lines, attacking me. I punched them, they blew up, and I moved on to the next room.

That’s pretty much what Mothergunship: Forge is about, save for the punching. You’re blowing robots to smithereens in procedurally generated rooms and reaping rewards with each room cleared.

The “Forge” part of the game’s name comes into play almost immediately, when it hands you a connector, a barrel, and a canister of special ammo. What Mothergunship: Forge lacks in authenticity, it makes up for in flat-out craziness. Over the course of a run, you’ll build guns that attach to your wrists, all of which are completely customizable.

A massive gun in Mothergunship: Forge.

If you clear a room and find a new barrel that you like more, for instance, you can simply swap out your old one for the new one. Better yet, if you have a connector with multiple ports, you can just slap the barrel onto it and have two guns firing at the same time. Connectors can even connect to other connectors, so massive, branching weapons made up of electrified chain guns and railguns that fire bouncing shots are a complete possibility.

Late into runs of Mothergunship, I almost felt bad for the robotic enemies that were trying to take me down. I ended up trying to be stylish, crossing my arms as I fired or shooting at one enemy while unloading on another without looking. While that was fun, I ended up getting killed by the missiles fired by turrets or saws attached to tiny flying bots.

The player fires two guns at a missile-launching robot in Mothergunship: Forge

Sadly, I wasn’t able to explore the whole of Mothergunship: Forge. The game’s two currencies, money and crystals, were essentially useless to me — especially since I couldn’t actually buy things whenever I came across a shop, regardless of how much cash I had.

I’ve only played Mothergunship: Forge for a couple of hours. That’s not a whole lot of time, but enough to play around 10 or 12 runs through its demo, and I simply can’t wait to try the whole thing out. Mothergunship: Forge is an over-the-top, arcadey roguelike where you build bigger and zanier guns to blow up robots. It’s one of the simpler joys I’ve found in VR, and one that I’m excited to continue exploring.

Mothergunship: Forge doesn’t have a release date yet, but will be launching exclusively for the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $50 on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S8 is a powerful and sleek tablet.

Best Asus laptop deals for March 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Best Chromebook deals for March 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

The Michael Bisping Story review: UFC star’s doc is a winner

Michael Bisping Story Still Interview

Intel Alder Lake-HX brings high-end performance to laptops

Intel Alder Lake mobility chip.

Here’s what the inside of Apple’s Studio Display looks like

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Save 35% on an ExpressVPN subscription today

Express VPN logo.

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

The LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV with a glowing tree on the screen.

Shark vacuum not sucking? Here’s how to fix it

The Shark Rotator vacuum in action.

Nvidia RTX 4080: What we learned from GTC 2022

Hopper H100 graphics card.

The best political podcasts for 2022

Amy Goodman in Democracy Now podcast studio.

What is the newest iPhone? We break it down

iPhone 13 display from the front.

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in white and black.