 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

U.K. wants Call of Duty removed from Microsoft’s Activision acquisition

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft has hit a major roadblock in its attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has determined that the deal “could harm U.K. gamers.” For the deal to go through, the CWA is suggesting some major concessions, like Activision Blizzard divesting in the Call of Duty or Activision segments of its business ahead of the acquisition.

A notice of possible remedies document asks Activision Blizzard to do one of the following three things if it doesn’t want the acquisition to be potentially prohibited. 

  • “Divestiture of the business associated with Call of Duty.”
  • “Divestiture of the Activision segment of Activision Blizzard, Inc., which would include the business associated with Call of Duty.”
  • “Divestiture of the Activision segment and the Blizzard segment of Activision Blizzard Inc., which would include the business associated with Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, among other titles.”

Basically, the CMA is very concerned about Microsoft having control of the business behind Call of Duty and wants it to forfeit that altogether. In a press release, the CMA explains that it’d be beneficial for Microsoft to make Activision games like Call of Duty exclusive to its own consoles and cloud services or for it to make versions of the game available on other platforms “materially worse,” despite Microsoft’s assertion that it wouldn’t be the case. 

A group of four operators stands together in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

“Strong competition between Xbox and PlayStation has defined the console gaming market over the last 20 years,” said Martin Coleman, the chair of an independent panel of experts that conducted this CMA investigation. “Exciting new developments in cloud gaming are giving gamers even more choice. Our job is to make sure that U.K. gamers are not caught in the crossfire of global deals that, over time, could damage competition and result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation. We have provisionally found that this may be the case here.”

Overall, this is not a positive development for Microsoft, which is already facing lots of scrutiny from regulators in Europe and the U.S. There’s now a greater chance that this acquisition won’t go through or that Microsoft or Activision Blizzard will make some major concessions before it happens. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
2023 could be PlayStation’s most radically reinventive year yet
A PS5 stands on a table.
Xbox Series X tips and tricks: how to set up your new console
Xbox Series X on a table.
Elden Ring, Modern Warfare II discounted in big PlayStation holiday sale
Four players fight in an Elden Ring colosseum.
7 glaring issues Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 needs to fix ASAP
Ghost from Warzone 2.0.
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
The best video game remakes reinvent the classics, they don’t just revisit them
Isaac Clarke stands in a dark room in Dead Space.
Best Buy will give you a $10 to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy today
Screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.
Save $620 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2023?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
Forspoken settings: change these settings for a better experience
forspoken delay to 2023
Add 2TB of storage to your PS5 with an SSD and save $70 with this deal
samsung 980 pro ssd deal december 2022
Fall Out Boy concert in Fortnite: start time, island code, and more
A screenshot of iHeartLand in Fortnite.
Marvel Snap is dangerously close to becoming a pay-to-win game
Venom effects on a Marvel Snap playng field