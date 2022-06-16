Worried about how your favorite Xbox game would fare on your PC? Microsoft has put your mind at ease by rolling out a new game performance indicator on the Xbox app on Windows.

Dubbed the Game Performance Fit Indicator, the new feature was released in the latest update on Thursday, giving you an idea of how certain Xbox games perform on your computer compared to other ones with similar specs before you download them. For example, if you want to play Sea of Thieves but want to know if it’s suitable for your computer, you’ll see a label that reads “Plays well on similar PCs,” which predicts that the game will run perfectly on your computer as well. Other games may give you a different label that indicates otherwise because some features call for different spec requirements.

“If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you’ll be able to view the game’s system requirements to get more details on what you need to run the game,” Tila Nguyen, senior product manager lead on Xbox experiences, explained.

Nguyen was quick to add that not every game will run against a performance check, especially games that have recently been added to Xbox Game Pass, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Assassin’s Creed Origins. As such, the Game Performance Fit Indicator won’t show up on every game on the PC Xbox App until Microsoft has more information to recommend what games go well with your PC and which ones require more specs, or even a PC upgrade, to play them well.

Until that update comes, you may have to run games without a performance indicator against other performance checking and system recommendation sites, such as Can You Run It.

