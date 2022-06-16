 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox performance indicator tells you if your PC is good enough to run games

Cristina Alexander
By

Worried about how your favorite Xbox game would fare on your PC? Microsoft has put your mind at ease by rolling out a new game performance indicator on the Xbox app on Windows.

Dubbed the Game Performance Fit Indicator, the new feature was released in the latest update on Thursday, giving you an idea of how certain Xbox games perform on your computer compared to other ones with similar specs before you download them. For example, if you want to play Sea of Thieves but want to know if it’s suitable for your computer, you’ll see a label that reads “Plays well on similar PCs,” which predicts that the game will run perfectly on your computer as well. Other games may give you a different label that indicates otherwise because some features call for different spec requirements.

“If your PC isn’t up to the task of running a graphically demanding game, you’ll be able to view the game’s system requirements to get more details on what you need to run the game,” Tila Nguyen, senior product manager lead on Xbox experiences, explained.

Nguyen was quick to add that not every game will run against a performance check, especially games that have recently been added to Xbox Game Pass, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Assassin’s Creed Origins. As such, the Game Performance Fit Indicator won’t show up on every game on the PC Xbox App until Microsoft has more information to recommend what games go well with your PC and which ones require more specs, or even a PC upgrade, to play them well.

Until that update comes, you may have to run games without a performance indicator against other performance checking and system recommendation sites, such as Can You Run It.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s when we might finally get OLED MacBooks

The MacBook Pro with the default wallpaper, which hides the notch.

Best gaming laptop deals for June 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

How to get Yoroi armor in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Yoroi Armor.

How to measure a TV screen to find the perfect size

A wall-mounted P Series

Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play. Here’s why

overwatch 2 why free to play interview wrecking ball

Today’s Dell XPS 13 deal will save you $470

The Dell XPS 13 laptop sits opened.

Everything we know about Goat Simulator 3

Three goats near a waterfall.

5 ways to get the best deals on Prime Day 2022

Prime Day graphic with multiple products.

How to make an iron golem in Minecraft

An iron golem in a village.

Do you need to be a Prime subscriber to shop Prime Day deals?

Prime Day graphic with multiple products.

Ana de Armas becomes Marilyn Monroe in Blonde’s first teaser

Ana de Armas in Blonde.

Here’s how you can play Summer Game Fest demos on Xbox this month

Severed Steel

Mario Strikers: Battle League beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks to get started

Mario and his team pose in Mario Strikers: Battle League.