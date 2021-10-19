  1. Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a Game of the Year Edition on Game Pass

By

Microsoft Flight Simulator has a new Game of the Year edition coming to Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and Steam on November 18. This new update of the game brings a load of new content to Flight Simulator along with all the content updates since its 2020 launch.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition also enhances the previous experience of the title with five new aircraft and eight more handcrafted airports. New missions, tutorials, photogrammetric cities, and other features (including an updated weather system and a developer mode replay system) are also being implemented.

A plane turns upside down in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The game will add the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, VoloCity, Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub, and Aviat Pitts Special S1S as aircraft options. The new missions include more of the recently introduced Discovery Flights in new locations such as Singapore, Mount Cook, and Monument Valley. In a blog post, Microsoft notes that it’s adding “information” about 545 United States airports that were previously missing from the game. It’s unclear what exactly that means.

This new edition will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Windows through purchase or a Game Pass subscription. That shows Microsoft doubling down on its commitment to launching all first-party games on the service. For those that have already purchased the previous version of Flight Simulator, this Game of the Year update is completely free to download.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10/11 with Xbox Game Pass and Steam. The Game of the Year edition will be coming to those same marketplaces as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass on November 18, 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Black Friday 2021: Latest deals, news, and more (October 19)

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

How to watch Google’s Pixel 6 event today; Pixel 6 and 6 Pro expected

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Deals You Can Shop Today

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Amazon Music expands spatial audio to more devices

smartphone showing amazon music Billie Eilish takeover station

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

New Amazon Black Friday deals alert: Don’t miss these new offers

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Google’s Pixel Fall Launch event: Everything we expect to see today

The Pixel 6 in Orange with an orange wallpaper.

New HomePod Mini colors expose how stale Apple’s smart home lineup has become

Apple HomePod mini on table

Power Station Tera 1000 promises to recharge in two hours flat

70mai Power Station Tera 1000

Metroid Dread’s speedrunning scene is already off to the races

Samus in Metroid Dread.

What’s new on Disney+ in November 2021

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld stand in front of a subway car in a scene from Hawkeye.

The best single-player games

Closeup of Samus from Metroid Dread.