Microsoft Flight Simulator has a new Game of the Year edition coming to Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and Steam on November 18. This new update of the game brings a load of new content to Flight Simulator along with all the content updates since its 2020 launch.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition also enhances the previous experience of the title with five new aircraft and eight more handcrafted airports. New missions, tutorials, photogrammetric cities, and other features (including an updated weather system and a developer mode replay system) are also being implemented.

The game will add the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, VoloCity, Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub, and Aviat Pitts Special S1S as aircraft options. The new missions include more of the recently introduced Discovery Flights in new locations such as Singapore, Mount Cook, and Monument Valley. In a blog post, Microsoft notes that it’s adding “information” about 545 United States airports that were previously missing from the game. It’s unclear what exactly that means.

This new edition will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Windows through purchase or a Game Pass subscription. That shows Microsoft doubling down on its commitment to launching all first-party games on the service. For those that have already purchased the previous version of Flight Simulator, this Game of the Year update is completely free to download.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available on Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10/11 with Xbox Game Pass and Steam. The Game of the Year edition will be coming to those same marketplaces as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass on November 18, 2021.

