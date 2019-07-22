Gaming

Microsoft’s cloud gaming platform xCloud is built using Xbox One S hardware

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
microsoft project xcloud build using xbox one s hardware shows off and talks streaming business moment 4
Fortune

Alongside its announcement of Project Scarlett, Microsoft shared another way gamers will access Xbox content in the near future: Project xCloud. The cloud gaming platform is to rival Google Stadia, and we’ve learned even more about how the hardware works in a new interview by Fortune.

“To have success at a global scale with the level of ambition that we have at Microsoft, you really need content, community, and the cloud,” said Kareem Choudhry at the opening of the interview.

Choudhry is the Corporate Vice President of Gaming for Microsoft, and the interview also includes Phil Spencer, the Vice President of Gaming. Cloud gaming has been a major part of the conversation for Microsoft since the announcement of the Xbox One, where the company laid out plans to enhance games by using cloud computing power. Now, the use of the cloud is becoming more involved via Project xCloud.

The announcement of Google Stadia alone has inspired various companies like Microsoft, Sony, and Nvidia to prepare for a future where cloud-streamed video games are a more considerable option. When asked how he’d explain cloud gaming, Choudhry started with the development of Project xCloud technology as Microsoft’s “entry into game streaming.”

“We’ve been building consoles for years,” he said. “We build a lot of them. We have some skill at that and what we’ve done is taken the core innards of an Xbox One S and we figured out ‘how can we transform that into something more suitable for the data center’.”

“We used to live in a world of games as a product and then we evolved to games as a service where you’re constantly updating,” Choudhry said. “You’re interacting with your consumer base. You’re understanding what they’re doing.”

He then showed off one of the data center racks, which is made up of eight Xbox One S units.

“When you’re streaming on Project xCloud, this is the hardware you are running from,” he explained. “The games that were designed for the console run with 100% compatibility on this hardware.”

“Streaming’s not a solution for everyone to play tomorrow,” added Phil Spencer. “We build xCloud for the next decade. I think about it that way. First, expanding the capabilities of our existing customers but, in the long run, this is about reaching more of the planet who wants to play those great games that our partners build.”

We don’t know when Project xCloud will be available for gamers but we do know that it will support all current and future Xbox One games. Stadia is being positioned as more of a competitor to Scarlett and PS5, so we’ll have to see just how Project xCloud stacks up in the next generation of gaming.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best 4K PC gaming build for under $1,000
Gaming

Law firm files class-action lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drifting issue

A class-action lawsuit has been filed over the Joy-Con drifting issue of the Nintendo Switch. The lawsuit alleges that the joysticks on the Joy-Cons are defective, resulting in the controllers registering movement even without player input.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
apex legends cheaters permanent hardware ban
Gaming

Respawn against Apex Legends players using keyboard and mouse on consoles

Respawn said that it does not condone players using keyboard and mouse in Apex Legends on consoles. Some players believe that the alternate input device gives too much of an advantage over players using controllers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Blizzard teases Overwatch hero 31, but name and image may have already leaked

Blizzard teased hero 31 of Overwatch through a faux Developer Update that featured a wormhole and several complicated equations. However, the new character's name and image may have already been leaked.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
hideo kojima death stranding sdcc 2019
Gaming

Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding box art, mentions Keanu Reeves at SDCC 2019

Hideo Kojima was a part of a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The legendary game director revealed the final box art for the Standard Edition and Steelbook of Death Stranding, while also mentioning Keanu Reeves and streaming games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best ps4 exclusives bloodandtruthps4games
Buying Guides

The PS4 has great exclusives, but which ones should you get? Here are the best

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
mtg arena brawl magic throne of eldraine
Gaming

Magic: The Gathering SDCC 2019 panel reveals addition of Brawl to MTG Arena

Wizards of the Coast revealed at the Magic: The Gathering panel at SDCC 2019 that Brawl is coming this year to MTG Arena. The arrival of the Commander variant is part of a wider announcement on the new expansion, Throne of Eldraine.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
overwatch deathmatch guide reinhardt image
Gaming

Overwatch Role Queue system will change the metagame, for better or worse

Blizzard attempts to make Overwatch matches "fair and fun" with the Role Queue system, which forces teams to be made up of two heroes in each role. The feature's sudden entry into the Overwatch League will shake up the metagame.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
todd mcfarlane spawn mortal kombat 11 scorpion
Gaming

Todd McFarlane told NetherRealm to get crazy with Spawn for Mortal Kombat 11

Todd McFarlane said in an interview with IGN at SDCC 2019 that he wanted NetherRealm to "get crazy" with Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11. The comic book legend is very excited about Spawn's upcoming entry into the "super cool" fighting game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
PC build-out guide
Computing

We built this powerful 4K gaming rig for under $1,000. Here's what's inside

Think you can make a 4k Gaming PC Build for Under $1,000? We know you can. That's why we've put together a list of great components which can help you get started on your road to ultra HD gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale