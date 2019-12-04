Gaming

Microsoft could be making a cheaper Xbox Scarlett without a disc drive

By

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, a console that was identical to the standard Xbox One S in every way with the exception of an omitted disc drive. It appears ditching discs could be a strategy Microsoft uses going forward as the company is reportedly making a less-expensive and all-digital Xbox Scarlett as an alternative to its more powerful version.

According to Kotaku, Microsoft is still planning to release two versions of its Xbox Project Scarlett machine, which we had heard rumors about prior to E3 in June. Those died down as Microsoft emphasized that it was launching one machine, but this is apparently not the case.

The less-expensive Project Scarlett system will not include a disc drive and will feature power more akin to the PlayStation 4 Pro, but will be capable of hitting higher framerates. It likely won’t be capable of consistent 4K visuals, unlike the more powerful system we’ve heard is internally called “Anaconda.”

Releasing a less-expensive and less-powerful version of a next-generation console seems like an odd move at the start of its lifespan, but Microsoft isn’t just relying on its system’s hardware for games. Its Project xCloud game-streaming service means that those who buy the less-powerful Xbox Scarlett system can stream games to their console and take advantage of Microsoft’s own servers to run them. Those with the more powerful machine will have less incentive to do this when they’re at home, as they won’t have to use any data in order to consistently hit higher resolutions and framerates on their machine.

One major downside that will come with choosing a disc-free Xbox Scarlett system is that you won’t be able to fully take advantage of the console’s backward compatibility. The console will be backward compatible with all Xbox One games, as well as a selection of 360 and original Xbox games. If you own these games on disc, you’ll not be able to play them on the disc-free system and will have to keep your Xbox One out on your shelf.

The Xbox Scarlett is scheduled to arrive for the holidays in 2020. It’s unclear if both versions will launch together.

Editors' Recommendations

Xbox Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Xbox One X review logo

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals 2019: Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo

best gaming console

Best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals games, consoles, and more

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition review

Cyber Monday gaming deals 2019: PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, more

Best PS4 Games

Killer deals on Dell XPS and Alienware laptops are here for Cyber Week

Alienware m15 Review

The best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals still available on TVs, consoles, and more

prime day is done but walmarts online shopping extravaganza still kicking walmart deals post 2019 feature

Top 10 most-wanted home arcade cabinets, from NBA Jam to Donkey Kong

The best Nintendo Switch games