 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Surfaced patent shows what an Xbox streaming console would’ve looked like

By
The top of the Keystone as listed in the patent. It's a square with a large circle, and the Xbox logo in the top left corner.
Microsoft

There have been a few Xbox devices that have never come to fruition, one of which was Keystone, a prototype for an affordable game streaming device you could hook up to your TV or monitor. Thanks to a surfaced patent, we’ve gotten an even closer look at what it would’ve potentially looked like.

The patent, first spotted by Windows Central, gives us a more complete view of the device. We’ve previously seen the Keystone in the flesh. Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer is known for hiding teases and interesting collectibles on the shelf in his office. In a 2022 X (formerly Twitter) post congratulating Bethesda on Fallout’s 25th anniversary, you can see a small white device on the top shelf that’s actually a Keystone prototype. Xbox told Digital Trends that it was a version of the device made before it decided to “refocus our efforts on a new approach.”

Recommended Videos

So we knew that the Keystone looked a lot like a miniature Xbox Series S from the front, but we get a more 360-degree view from diagrams in the patent. The front has the signature Xbox power button along with a USB-A port. The back has HDMI, Ethernet, and power ports, while there appears to be a pairing button on the right.

Instead of a rectangle, the overall design is a square with a circle on top and a stand on the underside. It’s a pretty compact package, which makes sense considering it was supposed to be an HDMI streaming device mostly for Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Streaming.

The front of the Keystone, which looks like an Xbox Series S, with an Xbox logo on the left and a port on the right.
Microsoft

The company has invested a lot into its Game Pass subscription service. The Ultimate tier comes with Cloud Streaming, allowing you to stream from a huge gaming library on almost any device. While the discless Xbox Series S was one iteration of a digital-only gaming console, it still let you buy and download games from the store. The Keystone would’ve been closer to a streaming stick that was portable and was only used for streaming. However, in an interview with The Verge, Spencer revealed that the project was discontinued because of pricing.

“It was more expensive than we wanted it to be when we actually built it out with the hardware that we had inside,” he said. “We decided to focus that team’s effort on delivering the smart TV streaming app.”

And with announcements like the Xbox app coming to Fire TV devices like streaming sticks, it’s unlikely we’ll see a dedicated device from Xbox like this again any time soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Phil Spencer already ‘having a blast’ at home with Xbox Project Scarlett
Xbox One X

At least one next-gen Xbox Project Scarlett is already in the wild — at the home of Microsoft's head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.

The next version of the Xbox isn't set to launch until the holiday season of 2020, when it will go head to head with the Sony PlayStation 5. But the console's development is advanced enough for Spencer to bring it home.

Read more
Microsoft’s Xbox head debunks rumors of streaming-only console in the works
best cyber monday xbox one deals x lead consoles hrz family

Microsoft's head of Xbox and gaming, Phil Spencer, debunked rumors that a streaming-only console is in the works while saying that he believes traditional consoles are not yet on the brink of being replaced by cloud-based systems.

Spencer officially announced Project Scarlett at E3 2018, confirming that Microsoft is already working on the next-generation system. He later confirmed that there was only one version in development, dispelling reports that a second, less-powerful console will be released.

Read more
I replaced my Xbox with a smart TV, and it went better than I expected
A Samsung TV shows the Xbox Game Pass app that comes in the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Can a TV replace your video game console?

That’s a question Samsung has flirted with for over the past two years. It started with the reveal of Samsung Gaming Hub, a handy smart TV widget that brought several cloud streaming apps together. With it, anyone with a recent Samsung TV could instantly cloud stream games from Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and, crucially, Xbox Game Pass. Samsung is even doubling down this year with the introduction of exclusive games that can be played with nothing more than a TV and phone. There’s a very real world in which someone could not own a single console and still have access to an enormous library of games.

Read more