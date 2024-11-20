 Skip to main content
The Xbox Series X is $50 off at Walmart, but you need to hurry

Gamers who are having trouble finding Xbox Series X and Series S deals, we’re here to help you out. We’ve tracked down this offer from Walmart — a $50 discount on the Xbox Series X, which slashes its price from $498 to $448. Offers for Microsoft’s latest-generation video game console don’t usually last long though, and we don’t think this bargain will be an exception. If want to pocket the savings, the only way to make sure of that is to proceed with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series X

The Microsoft Xbox Series X is an extremely powerful video game console with features that include 120 frames per second, HDR, 12 teraflops of processing power, and 1TB SSD. Our Xbox Series X versus PlayStation 5 comparison gives the PS5 the overwhelming win when it comes to exclusives, but the Xbox Series X has access to all of the popular third-party games. If you subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass, you’ll also be able to play excellent first-party titles for free as long as you maintain your monthly membership.

Don’t be confused between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: the Xbox Series S is the Xbox Series X’s lesser version that forces you to go all-digital as it doesn’t have a disc drive. If you’re planning to create a physical library of the best Xbox Series X games, you’re going to need the disc drive of the more powerful brother. The Xbox Series X comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller, but if you’re planning to play with friends and family, you’re going to need to buy another controller.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is a wonderful piece of technology, and it’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $448 from $498 originally. If you’re searching for gaming deals to give as a gift for the upcoming holiday season, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. This bargain may end at any moment though, so if you want to get the Xbox Series X at a more affordable price than usual, you’re going to have to complete your transaction for it as soon as possible.

