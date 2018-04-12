Mixer partners with Lightstream Studio to make your game streams even better

Share

Microsoft’s Mixer service provides a great alternative to Twitch for game streamers looking to broadcast in high quality and with additional layers of interactivity, and the service is about to get even better. Mixer and Lightstream Studio have partnered to deliver new customization options that make even the newest streamer look like a professional.

Available now in beta for Mixer partners and Mixer “Pros,” the Mixer and Lightstream Studio integration allows Mixer streamers to add images, text, and overlays to their stream as well as switch between different feeds without having to use any special software. Instead, all they need to do is route their Mixer feed through Lightstream Studio — which is browser-based — and they can control these elements of their stream from their computer, phone, or tablet. The service even gives you the option to control your stream’s audio feed on the fly and add the “live soon” screens you see on professionals’ streams before they actually start playing games.

You don’t need to be streaming PC games for the Lightstream integration to work with Mixer, either. You can use it with the built-in Mixer integration on Xbox One, as well, so you don’t even need to download extra software to get started.

Though it’s only available to a select few in beta, the next group of players to gain access to the Mixer and Lightstream Studio integration will be those in the Xbox Insider program. If you’d like to become a member — and gain early access to upcoming Xbox One system updates — you can sign up directly from your console. Depending on the requirements you meet, you’ll be put into one of four “rings” that dictate when and what content you gain early access to.

If you want to try Lightstream Studio but aren’t interested in using Mixer, the service is also available for Facebook Live, Twitch, and YouTube. Tutorials are available on the official website to get you started, and Lightstream Studio offers native support for popular streaming tools like Streamlabs, StreamJar, and Muxy. Just don’t quit your job until you’ve built up a following first, as the number of tools at your disposal can make it appealing!