Bundle up for the huge ‘Monster Hunter: World’ expansion coming in 2019

Steven Petite
Monster Hunter: World will get a major expansion in fall 2019 called Iceborne, Capcom announced during a developer stream. Iceborne will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC as a paid expansion, though it’s unclear how much it will cost at this time.

The reveal trailer doesn’t show us much besides a large landmass in the distance that is presumably frigid and covered with ice. Iceborne will feature new monsters, weapons, armor, quests, and of course, a brand-new environment to hunt monsters in.

It may sound a little odd that Iceborne will launch close to two years after the release of Monster Hunter: World, but Capcom is treating the expansion like the “Ultimate” versions of previous Monster Hunter games. Ultimate entries in the series, like the recent Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, typically include additional monsters, environments, and a more challenging rank. In this case, however, at least a portion of the new quests will take place on a never before seen land. You will also need the base game to play.

A lavish new expansion is certainly the biggest thing in store for Monster Hunter: World, but it’s not the only thing for fans to look forward to.

Monster Hunter’s latest crossover will bring Geralt of Rivia to the game in early 2019. And it’s not just The Witcher 3 hero’s outfit that will enter World. You’ll actually get to play as Geralt in Monster Hunter, and the voice of Geralt, Doug Cockle, will even provide new lines for the appearance. World has previously featured Final Fantasy and Street Fighter crossovers, but something tells us Geralt’s arrival will bring the most fanfare.

While the crossover and expansion are still a ways off, Capcom will give hunters a new reason to jump back into World very soon. Arch-Tempered Kulve Taroth will appear from December 19 to January 3 on PS4 and Xbox One.

For those who haven’t played Monster Hunter: World, you’re in luck. Capcom is hosting a free trial period December 11-17. During the trial, you can play up to Hunter Rank 4 — a substantial amount of content — and your progress will come with you should you choose to take the plunge and buy the full game.

