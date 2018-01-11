Digital Trends
Home > Gaming > My Arcade packs retro classics into pint-sized…

My Arcade packs retro classics into pint-sized arcade cabinets

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Future Motion says its new OneWheel+ XR hoverboard does away with 'range anxiety'
Feast your eyes on the 5 best desktops of CES 2018
At CES 2018, autonomous cars took the wheel and drove into the future
Oblend is a modern cauldron poised for crafting the perfect essential oil
Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips now power laptops, multi-lens cameras, more
Screen-sporting LaCie DJI Copilot hard drive enables on-site backups sans laptop
The Sandman Doppler is much more than an alarm clock -- it's a smart home hub
Say hello to Technics' insane, $20,000 SL-1000R turntable
15 million Xfinity gateways Comcast leases to customers to become smart hubs
ELAC goes wireless in style with the gorgeous new Argo B51 bookshelf speakers
AMD's Mark Papermaster on why its collab with Intel is good for Radeon fans
Sennheiser's first-ever soundbar shakes up CES with brilliant virtual surround
'Get 'yo ass out of my car!' Shaq has a few ideas for next-gen Ring products
They're smart AF, and Nvidia's monstrous BFGD monitors are a BFD
Vuzix built the smartglasses Google wishes it did

If you would rather not play retro games on your cell phone, but the idea of building your own arcade cabinet seems like a little too much effort, we might have just the thing for you. We caught up with My Arcade at the company’s booth on the CES 2018 show floor and took a look at its mini arcade cabinets, which just saw a new batch of games announced.

The mini arcade cabinets aren’t brand new, as it has been selling models based on a number of Data East games like Burger Time, Heavy Barrel, Caveman Ninja, Karate Champ, and the classic Bad Dudes. Just in time for CES, the company announced a new licensing deal with Bandai Namco that will see My Arcade selling a mini arcade cabinet carrying the popular Pac-Man.

In addition to Pac-Man, the Bandai Namco licensing deal will see My Arcade selling cabinets featuring Galaga, Galaxian, Dig-Dug, Rolling Thunder, and Mappy. These models are expected to go on sale in May or June, and while a price hasn’t yet been finalized, My Arcade is planning to sell the cabinets for $35 a piece.

At least some of the cabinets were handmade for the show, like the Pac-Man cabinet, which eagle-eyed retro gamers may notice doesn’t look like the original. My Arcade says when the actual product is released, it will be yellow, like the original arcade machine.

Mini-arcade cabinets aren’t the only product My Arcade sells. The company was also showing a number of handheld units. Some of these hold a single game, while others are multi-game packages. One prototype the company was showing was another product of the recent deal with Bandai Namco, allowing the company to cram Pac-Man, Pac-Man 2, and Pac-Mania, as well as possibly one or two others. There is no release date for this specific package, although the price is expected to be fairly close to the mini-arcade cabinets.

That’s far from all that My Arcade sells, so if you’re interested in retro games but maybe not interested enough to try to track down a SNES Classic, check out the company’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: Bandai Namco, ces2018, My Arcade, retro games, Gaming
Don't Miss

The best VR innovations at CES 2018 so far