NBA 2K22 and Castlevania are coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade, Apple’s mobile gaming service, is bringing new games to subscribers this week. Not only are Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls and a new Temple Run on the way, but Apple announced that NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition will make its way to the service as well.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s monthly game subscription service available on iOS devices. It features a constantly growing collection of games available to subscribers, including the standout JRPG Fantasian.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is an exclusive edition of the new NBA 2K entry made for Apple Arcade. Like its console counterpart, 2K22 Arcade Edition features quick match, online multiplayer, and Blacktop modes. For those who are more fans of coach modes of the past, there is Association mode, where players manage their NBA roster and lead players throughout their careers.

There is also MyCAREER mode, where players make their own character and live out their NBA career. It’s unknown if this port will feature crossplay.

In addition to NBA 2K22, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to the service. This mobile game lets fans play as series favorite characters like Simon Belmont, Alucard, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria, and more.

Surprisingly, there is still no word on bringing Grimoire of Souls to any consoles like the Nintendo Switch, where it would most likely thrive.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be added to Apple Arcade on Friday, September 17. NBA 2K22 has no release date just yet, but in a press release, Apple states that it will be coming soon, just in time for the NBA’s regular season.

Editors' Recommendations