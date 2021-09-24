NBA 2K22: How to upgrade Evolution Cards in MyTeam

NBA 2K22‘s MyTeam mode is full of all sorts of different player cards to build your roster with, but the Evolution Card distinction is one of the most dynamic and interesting card designations in the game.

If you’ve collected a couple Evolution and are wondering what to do with them, we’ll help you out. Here’s everything you need to know about Evolution Cards, from what they are to how to upgrade them.

What are Evolution Cards in NBA 2K22 MyTeam?

Evolution Cards are MyTeam player cards that can be upgraded by completing a series of card-specific challenges. When you start MyTeam, you’re prompted to pick a Starter card — this will be your first Evolution Card. Other Evolution Cards can be earned by hitting milestones and completing challenges across MyTeam’s many different game modes.

Evolution Cards have different upgrade tiers, and each comes with better stats and a better overall rating. This Jayson Tatum starter card originally had an 80 overall rating but was improved to an 85 overall rating after completing its first challenge, which was to score a certain number of points with the card.

Now we have a new set of challenges and multiple directions to take the card. We can score 150 points and hit 25 three-pointers with this card to improve Tatum’s shooting stats, or score 150 points and slam down 25 dunks to improve Tatum’s athleticism and finishing stats.

Each Evolution Card in NBA 2K22 is different — each card has different challenges and different stats available to improve.

How to upgrade Evolution Cards in NBA 2K22 MyTeam

If you’re looking to upgrade a specific Evolution Card, you’ve got to give that player a lot of playing time and opportunities to complete the listed challenges. To upgrade this Jayson Tatum card, we’ve got to get the ball in his hands and make sure he’s the player getting the most buckets.

You can do this in a couple of ways, but mostly you just need to be hyper-focused on using the player you’re trying to upgrade.

If you’re playing a 5-on-5 game mode, we recommend making the Evolution Card you’re working with the top dog on your roster. If you’ve got a whole line-up of cards with 90+ overall ratings, it’s going to be tough to get a card with an 80 overall ranking involved in the game naturally. Fill your team out with similarly ranked cards and let your Evolution Card be the star of the show. Put the ball in his hands or run plays for him constantly.

This is different if you’re trying to chase other challenges like getting a certain number of steals or blocks, but the idea is the same. When hunting defensive challenges, always be in control of your Evolution Card and make him guard the opponent’s main ball-handlers and shooters.

Another great way to hit these Evolution Card milestones quickly is to use them in the 3-on-3 game mode Triple Threat. In Triple Threat, there are fewer players and less action, meaning you can focus on your Evolution Card and get to it every time down the court.

Once you’ve reached a milestone with an Evolution Card, you’ll see a small red indicator on your MyTeam homepage informing you that you’ve got something to check out on the Card Evolution page. You can also see all of your Evolution Cards by navigating from the MyTeam homepage to the MyTeam tab, and then to Card Evolution. If you’ve completed a challenge, you’ll see an option to upgrade your card. Choose which path you’d like to take (if you’re given an option) and choose the Upgrade option. After a quick animation, your card will immediately be given new stats and a higher overall rating!

