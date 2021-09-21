In the modern NBA, you aren’t going to be a winning team without a handful of sharpshooters on your team. The same is true in NBA 2K22. With good three-point shooting on your team, you can get a massive lead on your opponent in just a few possessions or climb out of a point deficit much easier than a team focused on post-play.

Whether you’re looking for some shooters to add to your MyLeague team or just looking for the best players to shoot the long ball with in PlayNow, here are the best three-point shooters in NBA 2K22. These are the top-rated shooters in the game at launch. NBA 2K22 ratings change throughout the season, so we’ll keep an eye on the stats and update this list as needed.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been the best three-point shooter in the NBA for years, and no one expects him to slow down anytime soon. The daggers Curry hits in real life are just plain rude, to be honest. This man could hit a half-court shot in his sleep. You may not be hitting like Curry when you take control of him in 2K22 — there is a shot meter after all — but it’ll be easier to shoot than with every other player. He’s got a 99 three-point rating.

Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are the long-range kings of the NBA with Curry and Klay Thompson. The Splash Bros. are a force to be reckoned with from behind the arc. Thompson is coming off an injury that kept him sidelined all last season, so only time will tell if he returns to All-Star form. From his interviews and expert analysis, it sounds like he’s going to be in good shape headed into this season. 2K is giving him a 95 three-point rating to start the year.

Joe Harris

With superstars James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving leading the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Harris is easy to overlook on the roster — but he’s a serious offensive threat. Harris has made a career as a sharpshooter. Last season, he hit an average of three 3-pointers a game with nearly 50% accuracy. Don’t leave him out if you’re playing as the Nets, or add him to your MyLeague team and up his shooting volume. Harris has a three-point rating of 90.

Seth Curry

Seth Curry, Steph’s little brother, has been a great pick-up for the Philadelphia 76ers. Seth Curry is great at pulling up from the three-point line when he isn’t picked up by the defense or lining up for a shot when the ball is in someone else’s hands. With a 90 three-point rating, he’s a great shooter to add to your squad in any game mode.

Duncan Robinson

Rounding out the top five best three-point shooters in NBA 2K22 is Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat. As an undrafted player who has found a role in the league as a sharpshooter, Robinson can hit the spot-up three-ball anywhere, anytime. Robinson isn’t a completely dimensional player, but shooting is definitely his strong suit — set up some plays to get him free and he’ll deliver bucket after bucket.

These are the top five best three-point shooters in NBA 2K22, but are definitely not the only players who can shoot the long ball with volume. Other top shooters include Kevin Durant, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Michael Porter Jr., and Joe Ingles, to name a few.

