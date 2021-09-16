  1. Gaming

Hitting the court with your favorite team in NBA 2K22 is what the iconic basketball sim is all about. There’s nothing like controlling your hometown heroes as they hit the hardwood. But your go-to team might not be the most fun to play with if they’re at the bottom of the league like the Detroit Pistons or Houston Rockets. We’re not saying you should abandon your favorites — just give some of the best teams in NBA 2K22 a run here or there.

These are the top-rated teams in NBA 2K22 divided up by conference. Is your favorite team on the list? Will these teams live up to their launch-day rating as the season gets going? Let’s take a look at the best teams in NBA 2K22 right now.

Eastern conference

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets in NBA 2K22.

The Brooklyn Nets might’ve underperformed in the playoffs last season due to injuries, but they’re coming for the championship this year and it’ll be tough to stop them. With a trio of offensive superstars in James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving taking the floor, the Nets have so many ways to drop buckets of points night in and night out. The supporting cast on this team is nothing to shake your head at either. This is a great team to play is if you want to go all-out on offense — it doesn’t matter how many points the other team has if you have more, right?

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA2K22.

Coming off an NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to repeat this season. NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leads this squad backed by scoring machines Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Add vet big men Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis down low and you’ve got, well, a championship-caliber squad. The Bucks are a great all-around team and are a great choice if you want to dominate all aspects of the game. Prove to the world that the Bucks are still on top.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young in NBA 2K22.

The Atlanta Hawks are led by All-Star shooting specialist Trey Young. If you love playing the point guard position and scoring, you and the Hawks will be the perfect fit. Clint Capela and John Collins man the low-post for the Hawks, meaning plenty of offensive rebounds that can get back into the hands of you dominate shooters.

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics were plagued by injuries and COVID protocols last season, but this is supposed to be the year their young core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have real superstar seasons. Rob Williams mans the paint and is always set for some killer alley-oops, while the addition of Dennis Schröder this off-season gives the team much-needed guard power. The Celtics are a great all-around team and fit pretty much any playstyle.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid of the 76ers in NBA 2K22.

Even though the future of Ben Simmons is still up the air, the 76ers are still a force to be reckoned with in the East. Big man Joel Embiid has been in the MVP conversation for the past few years and makes the 76ers the best team to play with if you want a dominant presence in the paint.

Western conference

Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron James in NBA 2K22.

It seems unfair, but the Los Angeles Lakers keep getting better and better. The superstar duo of Lebron James and Anthony Davis added point guard Russel Westbrook to the team this summer, so there are three players in the starting line-up that are major offensive threats. Throw in DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, and Rajon Rondo, all former stars in their own right, and you’ve got a team full of vets that can beat you in so many ways. If you want to play as a team where any player can dominate, the Lakers are the team for you.

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard in NBA 2K22.

The Los Angeles Clippers may be chronic underachievers in the real world, but their roster is an absolute killer on 2K22. Both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard can score from anywhere on the court and are tough match-ups for any other team. And if your opponent is honed in on those two starts, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. are always good with the hot hand in stretches. As an elite team, the Clippers are another team that’s great for all-around play.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker in NBA 2K22.

The Phoenix Suns fell in the NBA finals this past year, but the playoff run has definitely lit a fire in star shooting guard Devin Booker. Booker can hit shot after shot after shot with ease, making the Suns a great choice if you want to run plays for shots behind the arc. Chris Paul is getting up there in years on the court but is still one of the best point guards in the league. Deandre Anyton is a beast in the paint and is good for some low-post scoring and elite rebounding. The rest of the roster has no serious specialists but is filled with great all-around players.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić in NBA 2K22.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic might not be the most exciting player to take control of in 2K22, but he’s one of the best. The big man can hit shots from anywhere on the court, is an elite rebounder, and knows how to lock up opponents down low. He’s also the best big passer in the league, so full-court outlet passes on fast breaks will be your bread and butter. The rest of the team is filled up with 3-point and scoring specialists — Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon are all players who can drop buckets from all over.

Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson in NBA 2K22.

If you’re counting out the Golden State Warriors as one of the top teams in the NBA just because they haven’t been in contender conversations for a minute, you aren’t paying attention. Superstar Steph Curry had one of his best scoring seasons on record last year, and now sharpshooter Klay Thompson is coming off an injury and ready to roll. Draymond Green isn’t exciting, but he’s good for a bucket and can lockdown anyone on the court. Andrew Wiggins can be a little streaky but is a great scoring option when the star players are being targeted. The Warriors are a blast to play with and the 3-point scoring capabilities of the stars can swing a game in your favor in just a couple of possessions.

