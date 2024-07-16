 Skip to main content
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has leaked online, so be wary of spoilers

Saber Interactive has responded to a number of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 leaks, including a playable version of the game that has emerged online.

People have already played a pre-release build and posted videos of it on YouTub, and it can still be downloaded on torrent sites. It also not only includes the campaign but also a version of the multiplayer. According to Insider Gaming, the build is around 75GB and feels mostly player-ready besides some placeholder assets.

Some of the videos have been struck down due to copyright claims, but at the time of this writing, we were still able to find sections of the game online.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on publisher Focus Entertainment’s account, Saber condemned the leakers, and asked players to avoid the build and not reveal spoilers

“Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it’s disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled,” the statement reads. “We’re asking everyone to avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch.”

&mdash; Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) July 16, 2024

It’s not uncommon for a game to leak ahead of launch. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaked around a week before its May 2023 release date, as just one example. However, Space Marine 2 is set to launch September 9 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, so we’re quite a ways out.

Focus announced that the game had gone gold earlier this month, so it’s likely close to complete. It also recently canceled an open beta to focus on optimizing and polishing, but offered a limited Bolt Pistol skin for those who signed up.

Space Marine 2 is almost ready,” a post on Steam read. “We are now entirely focused on optimization, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on September 9. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.”

