‘Neko Atsume VR’ brings the cat-collecting sim to PlayStation VR in 2018

Why it matters to you Whether or not people like cats, cartoon kitties are adorable. Sitting in a room with adorable cats is reason enough for Neko Atsume VR to exist.

During Sony’s pre-Tokyo Game Show press conference, many new announcements were made, including upcoming Japanese software for the PlayStation VR. One surprise reveal was the announcement of Neko Atsume VR, based off the cat-collecting sim for smartphones.

Coming in 2018 for PSVR, developer Hit Point is involved with creating a virtual world resembling the cute cartoon visuals of their mobile game. Little more was shown of Neko Atsume VR aside from a logo.

The original Neko Atsume released in Japan in 2014 in for both Android and iOS. An English version launched a year later in 2015. Meant to be a relaxing experience, the game allows users to leave goodies such as food and toys to attract cats to your virtual home. Cats leave presents, but they also allow you to take pictures and rename them. The visuals have a cartoonish style with more than 40 varieties of cats. Most are a simple tabby or calico variety, but rare cats based off baseball players, police officers, butlers, ninjas, and more are also available.

Neko Atsume VR isn’t the first time the mobile game has been adapted into something new. Earlier in 2017, developer Hit Point released a live-action movie based on the game. It comes to DVD and Blu-ray next month in Japan.

Cats weren’t the only announcement during Sony’s press conference. Monster Hunter Worlds showed off an impressive new trailer, revealing many of the upcoming monsters and environments, as well as a glimpse into the fleshed-out story. One of our favorite new monsters looks like a cross between a floating cotton ball and a bat.

For those still looking to enter some virtual worlds, now is as good a time as any. Earlier in September, the PlayStation VR headset was given a slight price drop. What previously cost $400 along with a mandatory PlayStation Camera for $60, is now sold bundled together for $400. Additionally, the PlayStation VR Worlds bundle that came with two Move controllers and cost $500, has been reduced to $450.

The headset has been on the market for almost a year, and its library of games is steadily growing. Based on Sony’s press conference at Tokyo Game Show, support for VR is not going away.