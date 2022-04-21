A new Tales from the Borderlands game is coming this year

Gearbox and 2K Games will be releasing a new Tales from the Borderlands game sometime this year.

The original Tales from the Borderlands was an episodic adventure developed by Telltale Games and was met with a largely positive reception. However, the studio eventually shut down after a tumultuous period in 2018, but was purchased and revived as a brand by LCG Entertainment in 2019. The team is currently working on the recently announced Wolf Among Us 2, which is set to release in 2023.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford teased the fresh entry at the end of the Gearbox Main Theater Show at PAX East 2022, touching on what players can expect from the “interactive fiction” title later this year. Though few details were shared, he promised the game would see the introduction of entirely new characters and stories set within the Borderlands universe.

New adventure, new characters, new tales. An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.#GearboxAtPAX #Borderlands pic.twitter.com/mhBicROKqX — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) April 21, 2022

With so little information to go on, it’s hard to imagine what form the game will ultimately take, but Pitchford promises the game will receive a full reveal in a few months or so.

“We’ve been working on this experience secretly for many years,” he told the crowd. “And I can’t wait until it’s time to announce this all-new game this summer and show all of you what we’ve been doing.”

During the show, Gearbox also announced that Borderlands 3 players on PlayStation can finally join in the cross-platform fun. The company previously opened cross-platform play across all other devices in June of last year, making PlayStation the final piece of the full puzzle.

Editors' Recommendations