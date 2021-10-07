New World is heavily driven by its PvP content, and the best way to take advantage of all it has to offer is by forming a company. These function much like guilds do in other games, as they’re essentially groups of players that work together to accomplish a variety of tasks.

Forming a company in New World is a straightforward process, although there are a few things you’ll need to knock out first. If you’re hoping to start your own company and take control of Aeternum’s sprawling map, here’s what you need to know.

What is a company in New World

Companies are player-formed groups that are associated with one of three factions in New World — Marauders, Syndicate, or Covenant. You can only join a company with players in the same faction as you, making it imperative that you plan ahead with your friends. If one of you joins the wrong faction, they’ll need to switch — an option that’s only available a few times per year.

Companies can then take part in a variety of PvP content, such as declaring war on another settlement or participating in Outpost Rush battles. In short, joining or creating a company allows you to take full advantage of all the PvP options in New World, and you should try to become part of one as soon as possible.

How to form a company in New World

After tackling the first few quests and running around Aeternum for a few hours, you’ll eventually have the option to form a company. The process itself is incredibly easy, but there are several tasks you’ll need to complete before Amazon Games gives you the chance to become the leader of a company.

Here’s a quick rundown of how to create a company in New World:

Play through the main questline until you’re given the option to choose a faction.

Join any of the three factions. Take note that only players in the same faction as you can join your soon-to-be-formed company.

Open the Main Menu.

Select the Company tab on the far left of your screen.

Select Create Company. This will give you the option to create a name and banner for your company, then send out invites to any friends who are looking to join.

Creating a company is arguably easier than joining a pre-existing one. To do that, you’ll need to get invited by another player or peruse the Recruitment chat at the bottom left of your screen. Once you get invited, simply press F1 and you’ll join the company.

Now that you’re part of a company, you can check out detailed information about the group by heading back to the Company menu. This will show you a list of all players — and their position — in the company, as well as an overview of your company bank and other regulations.

