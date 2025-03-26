A surprise Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow, but don’t expect Switch 2 news

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation scheduled for tomorrow, March 27, at 7 a.m. PT, less than a week before the scheduled Switch 2 Direct. This presentation will focus on upcoming Switch titles, so don’t get your hopes up on any surprise Switch 2 information.

Tune in tomorrow, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirect, featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch. There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation. Watch it here: https://t.co/sJFoxe0mq0 pic.twitter.com/1XeAuff5o1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 26, 2025

In a brief announcement via the official Nintendo of America X account (formerly Twitter), Nintendo has revealed that a Nintendo Direct will air bright and early on March 27. The only information we have to work with is that the broadcast will be around 30 minutes long and feature upcoming Switch games. The post also specifically notes that “There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.” With the Switch 2 direct already slated for April 2, it makes sense that there would not be any new information about it at this surprise presentation. You can watch this livestream on the official Nintendo YouYube channel.

What we can expect to see here are updates on some long-awaited titles, most notably a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and perhaps one for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. These are two of the last major first-party releases announced for the original Switch that have yet to arrive. Besides those two games, however, there aren’t any major games still announced for the original Switch as the company is getting ready to launch its new console. It is likely that the rest of the presentation will be filled with third-party ports and perhaps a few remasters that have yet to come to Switch.

With the Switch 2 on the horizon, this Direct will likely be the last showcase dedicated to the system. While there is room for a few nice surprises, at this point, fans should keep their expectations in check in terms of getting any new big announcements at this showcase.