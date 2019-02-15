Digital Trends
If you haven’t picked up the Nintendo Switch yet, you’re missing out on one of the company’s best consoles ever. Typically, the system retails for $300 and comes only with the console itself, the dock, the Joy-Con controllers, and the Joy-Con Grip, but you can currently also get a free $35 eShop gift card with your purchase.

At Amazon right now, you can get the Neon Blue and Red Nintendo Switch system with the $35 of eShop credit for $300, and you’ll get free shipping with your order, even if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. Amazon also has the Gray Nintendo Switch system in stock, as well, bundled with a 64GB MicroSD card for slightly more.

If you prefer Walmart, the retailer also has the console in stock with the $35 gift card. You can get free two-day shipping at Walmart, as well, or you could pick the console up at your local story, depending on availability.

GameStop has the same bundle in stock, as well, and a selection of pre-owned Switch games are available for a discount if you’re looking to build your game collection up in a hurry. With the money you save from buying pre-owned, you can add to your eShop balance and get an additional game. Since Nintendo rarely drops the price of its consoles or offers extra incentives, this is one of the best deals you’re likely to come across.

The Nintendo Switch offers portability and flexibility that isn’t seen in other consoles or the PC, and it does it while also offering a large number of great exclusive games. Last year saw the release of the excellent Octopath Traveler and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be out for the system this July. Recently, the free-to-play Tetris 99 was also released on the eShop, giving Tetris fans their own bizarre battle royale experience.

The Switch is also compatible with a large number of third-party accessories to enhance your experience, whether it be with a battery case or a vertical kickstand so you can game on your kitchen table. You can even purchase cases that hold everything from the dock to the Pro Controller.

