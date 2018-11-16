Share

Shortly after Sony made an unprecedented move by announcing it will skip E3 2019, the PlayStation’s two largest competitors reaffirmed their commitment to the annual trade expo. Microsoft and Nintendo will still take part in E3 2019, and each studio sounds very excited about the June event.

On Facebook, the official Xbox account posted a short statement assuring fans that it would not abandon the trade show next year. “We can’t wait to see you all at E3 2019,” the statement read.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer expanded on that message on Twitter.

A lot to share with fans at E3 2019. Always a high point of the year to witness the industry’s creativity and the energy of the community. https://t.co/Uug2TUpxwI — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 15, 2018

In a press release from the Entertainment Software Association, the lobbyist board that presides over E3, Spencer said: “E3 is an incredible platform to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of the video game industry. The ESA continues to expand the event’s reach to fans and the industry, both in attendance and online, and we look forward to what’s ahead at E3 2019.”

Nintendo also joined in on the E3 praise. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime said: “E3 is an outstanding opportunity for us to share new games and experiences with fans and business partners from across the globe. Every year, we discuss what will be the best way for us to take advantage of the next E3 show in order to bring smiles to people’s faces.”

Technically, Nintendo has been physically absent from E3 for the past few years already. Rather than hosting a traditional press conference, Nintendo has a special livestream, similar to the monthly Nintendo Direct addresses it airs throughout the year. Fils-Aime’s words demonstrate that the way Nintendo approaches E3 each year is not set in stone, but we’d be surprised to see the legendary studio go back to a conventional format.

E3 2019 seems like a prime opportunity for Microsoft and Nintendo to make some major announcements. Perhaps Microsoft will announce the next Xbox, which in all likelihood would come before Sony reveals the inevitable PlayStation 5. For Nintendo, E3 2019 could mean official reveals for hotly anticipated Switch games like Metroid Prime 4 and the core Pokémon game, both of which are expected to launch in 2019.

Sony, meanwhile, will seek out “inventive opportunities to engage the community.” So even though E3 2019 will be a little smaller, maybe Sony has a trick or two up its sleeve.