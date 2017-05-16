Put ’em up! Upcoming Nintendo Direct event will showcase ‘Arms’

Why it matters to you Arms is shaping up to be one of the Switch's most unique games, and this Nintendo Direct should let us check it out in greater detail.

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t currently have any big all-new franchises, with its two biggest games coming from the Zelda and Mario Kart series, but that’s about to change in June with Arms. The fighting game looks to be one of the most unique games on the system, and a Nintendo Direct event on May 17 will let us see the game in action.

The Nintendo Direct event will begin at 6 p.m. on May 17, and will give fans a “deep dive” into Arms. There will also be a new trailer for Splatoon 2 at the very end of the event, though it’s not clear if it will offer more gameplay or insight into the multiplayer shooter’s new features. A “Salmon Run” mode was revealed during the previous Nintendo Direct.

Arms is out for the Switch next month and offers a unique take on boxing that only Nintendo could deliver. Players can choose from a variety of different interchangeable “Arms” in order to perform special attacks, and the game makes use of the Switch’s two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to Wii Sports‘ boxing game on the original Wii. This is one game you probably won’t want to play while you’re sitting in the bathroom, unless you want to accidentally throw a controller through your mirror or slip off the toilet.

Nintendo Direct events have given us extended looks at some of the company’s biggest games over the last few months. A Fire Emblem-centric event in January revealed the 3DS game Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, which is out this Friday, while last month’s event offered more details on both Arms and Splatoon 2.

Are you excited for Arms, or are you more interested in the games Nintendo has planned for the Switch down the road? What are you playing on the system right now? Let us know in the comments!