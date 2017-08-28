Nintendo puts the spotlight on indie devs, preps Nindies Summer Showcase

Why it matters to you This week's Nindies live-stream is bound to unveil some brand new Switch games, as well as release dates for previously announced titles.

Nintendo has announced a Nindies Summer Showcase livestream for August 30 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The broadcast will focus on some of the indie games set to be released for the Switch in the coming months, according to a tweet posted by the company earlier today.

The console has been available for almost six months, and over the course of that time it’s developed quite a reputation as a thriving platform for independent developers. First-party releases like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 are clearly the biggest selling point for a majority of Switch owners, but a diverse selection of indie titles certainly serves to flesh out its library.

There are certainly plenty of exciting indie releases on the horizon, some of which we’re likely to see showcased as part of the live-stream. Psyonix recently revealed the Switch exclusive Rocket League content being prepped for the game’s upcoming debut on Nintendo hardware, which is likely to be featured once again at the event.

Fans of the sleeper hit farming sim Stardew Valley will be hoping for some more news about the Switch version of the game come Wednesday’s broadcast. The title has long since been confirmed for the console, but we haven’t heard much more about it other than a vague 2017 release date.

Yooka-Laylee is another high-profile indie game confirmed for the Switch that’s currently without an official release date. Meanwhile, the minimalist sports RPG Golf Story is also set to release this year, but is without a set date. We could hear more specifics later this week.

Aside from that, there’s always the prospect of new and unannounced titles being revealed during the broadcast. Previous Nindies Showcases haven’t been on the scale of Nintendo Direct live-streams, but there have been a few nice surprises in the past. We’ve seen plenty of major indie releases on the PC over the summer, so it wouldn’t be too unexpected to find that some of the developers behind these game have inked deals to produce Switch versions.

The Nindies Summer Showcase will be broadcast live on the Nintendo website on Wednesday, August 30.