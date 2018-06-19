Nintendo isn’t abandoning the 3DS, despite its absence at E3

Share

Nintendo focused heavily on its Switch console at E3 2018, detailing characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and revealing new games like Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Super Mario Party, but the 3DS was completely missing at its presentation. That doesn’t mean, however, that Nintendo is abandoning the handheld.

In an interview with IGN, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé clarified that the company has no plans to phase out the 3DS, and more games will be announced later this year.

“We’re going to announce [new games for the 3DS], and we will over the next number of months, but it’s going to continue to be a vibrant piece of our overall business, certainly here in the Americas,” Fils-Aimé explained.

The 3DS hasn’t exactly been starved for games since the Switch launched, either. Recently, players have been able to pick up the excellent Metroid: Samus Returns, as well as Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, Detective Pikachu, and Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. The system’s dual-screen display does offer a great way to play exploration-heavy games, though we wouldn’t mind seeing Samus Returns make its way to the Switch, as well.

The lineup of upcoming Nintendo 3DS games is a little slim, with re-releases of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Luigi’s Mansion among the only titles announced.

Nintendo released the 3DS more than seven years ago in North America, and the system’s continued success comes down to its strong library of first-party and third-party games. After a rough first few months and few worthwhile exclusives, the console picked up steam later in 2011 with the release of Super Mario 3D Land and Mario Kart 7. Later games included The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D and Pokémon X and Y, as well as fantastic third-party role-playing games like Bravely Default. It’s also the console that renewed interest in the Fire Emblem series with Awakening, which has since blown up into a huge franchise for Nintendo.

Even if Nintendo only releases games sporadically on the 3DS in the future, its legacy has already been cemented. That being said, we wouldn’t mind another top-down Zelda, assuming it won’t be coming to the Switch, instead.