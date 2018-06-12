Watch Nintendo’s E3 2018 livestream right here at Digital Trends

Share

Nintendo has abandoned the traditional E3 press conference in recent years in favor of a livestream that’s similar to its monthly Nintendo Direct addresses. What does that mean for you, the fan? Well, not very much, other than that the streams typically feature lots of gameplay footage and little commentary from developers. Nintendo’s E3 2018 livestream closes out this year’s press conferences on June 12, and we’d like to invite you to watch it right here with us.

Nintendo’s livestream starts on at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 12. Digital Trends Senior Editor Matt Smith will provide live commentary and reactions during the stream on our Twitch channel, which you can watch right here in this post. Nintendo’s major announcements take place during the first hour of the show. After that, Nintendo will roll right into its Treehouse Live event. You can expect play sessions and increased commentary about the games discussed during the livestream.

While we’d appreciate it if you joined us for the Nintendo fun, you can also stream the show on Nintendo’s website, YouTube, and Twitch. After the first hour, our broadcast will stop, so you’ll likely want to hop over to one of those other options for the Treehouse Live gameplay sessions.

So what does Nintendo have in store for its fans at the show? We have a full list of expectations for Nintendo’s livestream that you can read here, but here’s a brief recap: Super Smash Bros. for Switch will certainly headline the event, and we’re also guessing that we’ll learn a launch date for the upcoming brawler. We’ll also hear a bit more about Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!, the recently announced games set in the world of Pokémon Yellow. It will be interesting to see how close the Let’s Go games are to a core Pokémon experience, given that a true “core” Pokémon role-playing game is coming to the Switch in 2019. We could also learn more about the untitled Switch Yoshi platformer, Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and more.

Nintendo always seems to have a few surprises for its fans, so this is a can’t-miss event for Nintendo fans.