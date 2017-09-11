Nintendo urges customers to not buy SNES Classic from scalpers

Why it matters to you If Nintendo is to be believed, scalpers will (hopefully) have a hard time unloading their supply of SNES Classic systems.

Nintendo’s SNES Classic Edition system sold out almost instantly when it went on sale in August, with retailers Walmart and Target each having it in stock for less than a minute, but Nintendo is warning fans against purchasing it from resellers on sites like eBay.

Speaking to the Financial Times (via GameSpot) Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé said that he “would strongly urge” anyone looking for the SNES Classic to avoid using auction sites, and that you realistically shouldn’t have to pay more than its suggested $80 price.

Thus far, there has been little evidence to support Fils-Aimé’s claim, but it’s possible that a much larger supply of this system will be available on store shelves come launch day, rather than through pre-orders. Retail giant GameStop opened up SNES Classic orders in its stores last month, but many of its systems were only available through expensive bundles containing extra items such as novelty helmets and lamps.

Possibly in an effort to deter scalpers from buying up its supply of systems, Toys R Us opted to not offer pre-orders at all, instead only selling the system once it officially launches on September 29.

Walmart also began canceling extra SNES Classic orders placed by a single customer, which should help to curb the use of automated programs buying up an entire batch of consoles. However, it’s unclear just what the criteria were for cancelling these orders, as some customers haven’t had their extra systems canceled yet.

The SNES Classic’s supply problems are strikingly similar to that of the NES Classic in 2016. Last year’s system came packed with 30 games, including Castlevania and Super Mario Bros. 3, and it was unavailable for months after its initial launch. The SNES Classic appears to be even more in demand, possibly because of the inclusion of the unreleased Star Fox 2 in its built-in game library. While completed back in 1995, it was canceled before its release as Nintendo moved forward with Star Fox 64 for its Nintendo 64 console, instead. While ROMs have been available online for years — even on a real Super Nintendo cartridge — this will be the first time the game is legally available to players.