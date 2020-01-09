Want to save some coin on Witcher? In a very rare move, Nintendo is offering big savings on some of the most popular games for Switch, including several of its first-party titles. If you just got the system for the holidays and have been waiting to build up your game collection, now is the perfect time.

Available starting today and running through January 16, the Nintendo New Year Sale features savings on Nintendo Switch games, as well as a selection of 3DS games. The very biggest games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild aren’t included, but there are still some major games you don’t want to miss.

Hot off the first season of the Netflix series, the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition has had its price cut from $60 to $42. The game includes all downloadable content and expansions that have released over the years, and is the first time the series has appeared on a Nintendo platform. The Witcher 3 is widely considered to be one of the best video games of all time.

Yoshi’s Crafted World, which just released in 2019, also had its price cut by the same amount. The game is the perfect platformer for younger players because of its very light difficulty, but its gorgeous paper-craft art style and charm make it enjoyable for older players, as well.

If you’ve been looking to play a fighting game on the Switch, Dragon Ball FighterZ has been discounted from $60 all the way down to $15 for the sale. The 2D fighter captures the intensity and style of the anime series, and is also a tremendous competitive game in its own right.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is, like The Witcher 3, also an acclaimed role-playing game, and is being offered for $40 during the sale. It’s an old-school role-playing game that features deep storytelling and a ton of choices. It also supports cross-platform saving with the PC version, so you can take the same game with you on the go after playing on your PC at home.

Nintendo sales are so rare, especially to this degree, that we definitely recommend buying the games you’re been interested in while this one lasts. It could be a very long time before we see them offered at this price again.

