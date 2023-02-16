It’s rare to see a discount on any Nintendo Switch console, but it’s even more unusual to see a price cut on the latest Nintendo Switch OLED model. That’s why we’re excited to see the Nintendo Switch OLED available for $330 at Woot, saving you $20 off the regular price. That may be a fairly small discount, but we can’t stress enough how unusual it is to see any price cut on the consistently popular games console. Woot is an Amazon company meaning Prime members even get free shipping. The catch? The deal ends when the day ends or when it’s sold out, so you’re going to need to be fast to snag this bargain. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an updated version of the original Switch console. Released in 2021, its main difference is its far improved screen. It has an OLED display like you see on many of the best TVs, so it looks gorgeous. The screen is a little bigger too at 7 inches so you get to see more of what you’re playing in style. Well-suited for handheld play, you also benefit from an improved kickstand and 64GB of internal storage.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch Lite, you can also dock the Nintendo Switch OLED in its included docking station so you can play games on your TV. With three modes in all — TV mode, tabletop mode (thanks to the kickstand), and handheld mode — there’s a ton of flexibility here. It’s perfect for playing all the best Nintendo Switch games such as Metroid Dread, Super Mario Odyssey, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Many of the best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch can be played either online or via couch-play too, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so it’s a ton of fun.

An improved Nintendo Switch in nearly every way, the Nintendo Switch OLED is currently down to $330 at Woot. Normally priced at $350, you save $20 and Prime members get free shipping too. The deal ends when the day ends or when it sells out so you really don’t have long to take advantage. A rare price cut for a highly-sought after games console, snap it up now before the deal ends.

