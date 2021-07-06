  1. Gaming

The Nintendo Switch OLED’s new dock can be purchased separately

By

Players will be able to purchase the new dock that comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED separately, according to Nintendo. The company says that the stand-alone dock will be available to buy exclusively through its website.

The newly announced Nintendo Switch OLED comes packaged with a redesigned TV dock, which includes a wired LAN port and rounded corners. It comes in either black or white, depending on which OLED model players buy. In a statement to Digital Trends, Nintendo confirmed that people who don’t want to buy the new system will be able to pick up the stand-alone dock.

OLED Nintendo Switch
Nintendo

“The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail,” Nintendo tells Digital Trends.

That means it won’t be available through retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. Those who want to get one will have to go through Nintendo directly. The company did not reveal how much the stand-alone dock will cost or when it will be available to purchase.

For comparison, Nintendo sells the current Switch dock, with no cables included, through its website for $60. The company also offers refurbished Switch docks for $40 with a 90-day limited warranty.

According to The Verge, the old and new docks are interchangeable, so players can use the OLED dock with a regular Switch model. That’s good news for players who want access to wired internet, but don’t want to shell out for a new console.

