Dozens of Nintendo Switch titles are on sale now to celebrate spring. While none of Nintendo’s first-party titles are discounted, there are many notable titles on sale from other publishers, including Activision Blizzard, Devolver Digital, and Warner Bros.

Highlights include both the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon remasters at half off, Diablo III for only $30, Mortal Kombat 11 for $24, and several Devolver Digital indie hits for less than $5. The majority of the digital deals end on April 19, and players can purchase through either the Switch’s Nintendo eShop application or Nintendo’s website.

Check out all of the different Nintendo Switch spring sales below:

505 spring sale

Deals last until April 19.

Abzū – $14

Last Day of June – $10

Terraria – $21

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $10

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $28

Zumba Burn It Up! – $28

Activision Blizzard spring sale

Deals last until April 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $20

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $24

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $30

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $20

Devolver’s spring sale

Deals last until April 21 at 5:59 a.m. PT.

Ape Out – $7

Broforce – $4

Downwell – $1

Gato Roboto – $4

Gris – $8

Heave Ho – $7

Hotline Miami Collection – $12

Katana Zero – $10

My Friend Pedro – $14

Reigns: Kings & Queens – $4

Reigns: Game of Thrones – $2

The Messenger – $10

The Red Strings Club – $7

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse – $7

NIS America Hidden Gems sale

Deals last until April 5.

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory – $16

God Wars: The Complete Legend – $16

Happy Birthdays – $20

Penny-Punching Princess – $16

The Caligula Effect: Overdose – $25

The Longest Five Minutes – $16

The Lost Child – $20

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded – $25

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection – $20

Shin’en spring sale

Deals last until April 19 at 8:59 a.m. PT.

Art of Balance – $6

Fast RMX – $14

The Touryst – $14

Team17 spring sale

Deals last until April 12 at 8:59 a.m. PT.

The Escapists 2 – $7

The Escapists: Complete Edition – $3

WB Games spring sale

Deals last until April 16 at 9 a.m. PT.

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $10

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $20

LEGO The Incredibles – $24

LEGO Worlds – $12

LEGO City Undercover – $12

LEGO DC Super-Villains – $24

LEGO Jurassic World – $20

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $12

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $20

Mortal Kombat 11 – $24

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $16

Scribblenauts: Showdown – $16

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $16

Other notable deals

All deals last until April 19 unless otherwise specified.

Boot Hill Bounties – $10

Can Androids Pray: Blue – $6

Coffee Talk – $12

Earthlock – $6 until April 13

eSports Legend – $10

Fury Unleashed – $18

Galaxy Warfighter – $5

Golf Story – $7

Gunbrick: Reloaded – $12

HyperParasite – $12

Monster Viator – $13

OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator – $3

Pen and Paper Games Bundle – $24

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $28 until April 15

Sparklite – $15

Tharsis – $9

Torchlight II – $14

Towertale – $8

