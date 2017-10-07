DT
DT
Home > Gaming > Nintendo aims to produce 2 million Switch consoles…

Nintendo aims to produce 2 million Switch consoles per month

By
1255216 autosave v1 nintendo switch screen feat
Get in some Nintendo time on vacation with the best Switch games for traveling
'Super Mario Odyssey': Everything we know about Mario's Switch debut
'Darkest Dungeon' To Come To Nintendo's Hybrid Console
Stay safe with two-factor authentication for your Nintendo Account
Here's what we know about 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' right now
A copy of NES game 'Golf' is reportedly found hiding on the Nintendo Switch
'Doom' won't have the SnapMap level editor on Nintendo Switch
Goichi Suda talks building ‘Travis Strikes Again’ in the long shadow of Zelda
The best Nintendo Switch games you can buy today
'No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again' features 'Hotline Miami,' 'Shovel Knight'
'Gear.Club Unlimited' brings realistic racing to the Nintendo Switch
Indie games take center stage at Nintendo's Nindies Summer Showcase
'Fire Emblem Warriors' gets a release date -- and a special edition
'Rocket League' on Switch comes with exclusive Nintendo battle cars
'Skyrim' runs at a native 720p and 30 frames per second on the Nintendo Switch
Why it matters to you

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles on the market and now, hopefully, you'll be able to get your hands on one.

The Nintendo Switch has been a resounding success for the Japanse gaming icon. The console has outsold the competition several months in a row. However, as is often the case with Nintendo products, the company is having trouble meeting demand. In order to address this issue, Nintendo is increasing production of the Switch, Gamespot reported. The company is hoping to produce two million units per month in order to meet demand and satisfy its target production numbers.

The news was originally reported by Digitimes, which said that Nintendo was hoping the increased supply would allow the company to meet the demands of a growing Asian market. The Switch remains difficult to find in Nintendo’s home country of Japan, and the company is hoping to expand its sales into Taiwan this December and China sometime next year.

The Chinese market will be of particular importance to Nintendo. The Chinese government lifted the ban on game consoles in 2014, with Microsoft and Sony moving in shortly thereafter. Chinese officials reported that China’s console market grew by 55.7 percent in 2016, which is higher than the worldwide average.

Nintendo may be getting a late start on entering China, but it was recently reported that Nintendo had partnered with Chinese game giant Tencent to port the company’s popular Arena of Valor to the Nintendo Switch. The move could help Nintendo break into one of the industry’s largest markets.

Rumors of artificial scarcity have plagued Nintendo in the past, especially in regards to its line of Classic consoles, but there is little evidence to suggest that is the case with the Switch. Rather, Nintendo blames the scarcity of key components, particularly DRAM, for the issues related to difficulty in meeting demand.

That being said, it is unclear how much this increased supply will help gamers in the west find Switches as it is likely that Nintendo is allocating a large portion of its consoles for China and Taiwan, but  it is likely that Nintendo will attempt to boost production for the holiday season as that is generally one of the biggest times of the year for console sales.