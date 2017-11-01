Nintendo brings plenty of Zelda on Black Friday with Switch and 2DS bundles

Why it matters to you If you haven't played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this deal will be hard to ignore.

2017 has been quite a good year for Nintendo, with the company finding tremendous success in its new system, the Switch. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a large reason for that success, and if you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, Nintendo has the perfect holiday gift.

Releasing in time for Black Friday, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Explorer’s Edition bundles a physical version of the game with a 100-page “explorer’s guide” as well as a map. It will be sold for $60, the same price as the standard edition of the game, but it does not include access to the game’s expansion pass or either of its downloadable content packs, The Master Trials and Champion’s Ballad.

If you haven’t played Ocarina of Time 3D yet — and you should — Nintendo will also be selling it preinstalled on a 2DS system for $80, clad in green with gold buttons. It’s bizarre that Nintendo would bundle the game with a system incapable of using 2D, while the standard 3DS and 3DS XL models would offer a much better experience for players. A similar 2DS bundle is also available with New Super Mario Bros. 2, which uses a 2D perspective that is much more suitable for the system. Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon fans will also be able to pick up a special Pokéball-themed New 2DS XL, which ditches the 3D effect but includes the c-stick as well as the extra shoulder buttons of the New 3DS XL.

Nintendo has a treasure trove of Zelda merchandise available for the fan in your house, as well, including a Skeikah Slate sketchbook, an Ocarina, a Breath of the Wild lunchbox kit, and countless Amiibo figures. Its 2017 lineup of games is enough to pile up under the tree, with Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle among the best games we’ve played all year. If you chose to go the 3DS route instead, Metroid: Samus Returns is an adventure you won’t want to pass up, as well, offering a modern twist on the legendary series’ classic exploration and combat.