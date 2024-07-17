 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

No Man’s Sky is getting a Starship Troopers mode in huge new update

By
A No Man's Sky character in an orange space suit standing in front of a dead alien, with the ship in the background.
Hello Games

No Man’s Sky, the open-world space discovery game, has become known for great community support and reinvention. In an announcement on Wednesday, it looks like that will continue with Update 5.0 — officially called Worlds Part 1. This is because, as Hello Game founder Sean Murray says, “there’s much more to come.”

As with other No Man’s Sky updates, the team is adding more planets, biomes, plants, and creatures. However, this is looking to be a huge technology upgrade that makes the game look more “realistic” and dynamic. It also adds a bug-hunting mode that is “Starship Troopers-inspired,” according to Murray, which seems … familiar.

Recommended Videos

Murray briefly discussed some of the new technology being used for the update in a deep dive video, although you can read more specifics on the official blog. To summarize, the game will feature new tools that can create more realistic-looking water, with waves and reflections; shadows that will actually change in relation to the sun; and a new wind simulation system that creates patterns and can react to the weather.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part I Update Trailer

The founder also took the time to talk about clouds, which are getting a big upgrade in terms of coverage, performance, visual detail, and variety, with different types of clouds reacting to the weather. “Sometimes a storm hits and the waves rise, and the storms gather. You’ve got the atmospherics, the wind — all this technology comes together all at once, and there’s nothing like it,” he said in the deep dive.

The devs have added even more obstacles to worlds, too. One type detailed on the blog is the floating island, which hovers above planets and is reachable via jetpack.

Hello Games has been consistently refreshing No Man’s Sky in different-sized updates since its release in 2016, which has helped the game to maintain its player base. While 4.0 mostly contained quality-of-life improvements and new difficulty settings, 3.0 brought new system types, new planets, and refreshed the user interface.

As for its next project, Light no Fire, Murray was cagey, but mentioned that it uses a lot of the same technology as Worlds Part 1. “It’s this crazy ambitious game, and we’ve been working on it for years. And we’ve learned so many things, and it feels like we’re almost bringing this technology back from the future.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
How to get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2
Peter and Miles perched next to each other in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The amount of upgrade materials in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can make your head spin at times. From all the different tokens, parts, and plain skill points, it can be hard to keep them all straight, let alone where you find each one. The game does a decent job of letting you know what rewards any activity on the map will give you by highlighting it, but when you're hunting for Rare Tech Parts it can be a pain to slowly scroll around looking for a way to snag some. Plus, if you want to be efficient in getting them, it will take even longer. Here is how you can get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2 so you can get your upgrades done and save the day.
Best ways to get Rare Tech Parts
Technically Rare Tech Parts aren't any harder to get than other collectables like City Tokens, but are "rare" because you get them in much smaller quantities than normal Tech Parts. If you're hunting for them, your first stop should be any of the Prowler Stashes. These unlock very early in the story after Miles talks to his uncle and is sent to one to demonstrate how they work. Once you know how to solve the little environmental puzzles, they won't take you too long to get through, and they continue to appear as you move through the story. You get three for each you open.

Hunter Blinds are your next best source for Rare Tech Parts, giving five for any you complete, and are basically the opposite of Prowler Stashes. Instead of a little environmental puzzle to solve, these are combat (or stealth) focused encounters, so you can swap between them to add some variety to your Rare Tech Parts grind!

Read more
How to get City Tokens in Spider-Man 2
A fleet of drones flying towards new york.

New York is packed with different tasks, quests, and activities to complete as either one of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Men in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In-universe, Peter and Miles will go out of their way to help anyone in need with no expectations of a reward, but as a player, we want a little prize for every task we do. Aside from just racking up XP, there are tons of materials you will need to upgrade different aspects of your heroes, such as Gadgets, Abilities, and even getting new suits. City Tokens are used for many of these upgrades so having a reliable source will make sure you are able to keep up with the deadly villains facing our heroes. Here is how to get City Tokens in Spider-Man 2.
How to get City Tokens in Spider-Man 2

City Tokens are mostly used for unlocking new suits and suit styles but are occasionally required for other upgrades as well. If you're running low, the easiest method to get some is to complete Photo-ops. There are 23 of these scattered across the map for you to track down, and each one rewards you with two City Tokens just for snapping a quick picture. If you're a particularly skilled photographer then you can even get a lot of the shots without even stopping while swinging by.

Read more
The little details in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s new trailer make a big splash
Peter and Miles leaping in the air in the city.

A new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wrapped up Sony's September State of Play presentation narrated by Bryan Intihar and showcased all the details our wall-crawling heroes can expect in the nearly twice as large open world.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Expanded Marvel's New York | PS5 Games

Read more