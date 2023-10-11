 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Wednesday, October 11

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

Recommended Videos

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

Related

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The yellow group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Film Set Directives
  • Conditional Words
  • Foremost
  • ___ Paper

One-answer reveals

  • Film Set Directives – Action
  • Conditional Words – Can
  • Foremost – Head
  • ___ Paper – Butcher
New York Times Connection game logo.
New York Times

Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Film Set Directives – Action, Camera, Cut, Lights
  • Conditional Words – Can, Could, May, Might
  • Foremost – Head, Lead, Prime, Top
  • ___ Paper – Butcher, Scrap, Toilet, Wax

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, was acquired by The New York Times Company on January 31. It was the second significant gaming-related acquisition of the day, following Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. 
The New York Times did not share the specific price of the acquisition, but did say in its announcement that it paid creator Josh Wardle an amount "in the low seven figures." That's a much smaller figure than Sony's acquisition, but Wordle likely reaches a lot more people than even Destiny 2 currently does. 
Wordle is simple, engaging, and easy to share on social media. Image used with permission by copyright holder
While The New York Times is primarily a news publication, it has expanded into casual gaming in recent years. "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world," its article on the deal said. "New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."
Wardle claims New York Times Games played a part in the October 2021 creation of Wordle, adding that "this step feels very natural to me."
It sounds like The New York Times could eventually put Wordle behind a paywall. "The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," The New York Times article notes, with "initially" being the keyword there. Thankfully, Wardle promises that Wordle will still be free and that wins and streaks will be preserved once the game transitions to The New York Times' website. 
https://twitter.com/powerlanguish/status/1488263944309731329
The New York Times highlights how it wants to grow its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. Locking Wordle behind that subscription would undoubtedly drive some people to subscribe, but The New York Times also risks Wordle losing relevancy and upsetting a happy player base if it does that.
That's not something we'll have to worry about for now, as Worlde is still available for free online.

Read more
Lego’s Animal Crossing sets are every bit as adorable as the games
All of the Lego Animal Crossing sets interconnected.

Lego and Nintendo finally revealed more details on the Lego Animal Crossing collaboration first teased next week. We got a look at five distinct Lego sets that can fit together and even know when they'll hit store shelves.

Unlike the Super Mario Bros. collaboration, these are five Lego sets with an Animal Crossing theme. First, there's the 389-piece Isabelle's House Visit set ($40), which comes with Isabelle and Fauna and lets players build Fauna's house, craft tools, and pop the balloon present. The Julian's Birthday Party set has 170 pieces, costs $15, and it comes with the titular character, whom people can build a birthday party for using the pieces. There's also the $20, 164-piece Bunnie's Outdoor Activities set, which comes with its titular character, a tent, and a river that feeds into a cliff and waterfall.
Those looking for something a bit more complex might want to go for the Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour set, which costs $30, comes with 233 pieces, includes figures for Kapp'n and Marshal, and lets players build Kapp'n's boat and a tropical island setting. Finally, the most complex of these initial sets is the 535-piece Nook's Cranny & Rosies House. Priced at $75, this set comes with Toom Nook and Rosie and lets people build the series' iconic store and Rosie's house.
All of these sets are fairly distinct from each other, but the press release revealing them confirms that the sets can all be connected together, letting people build one big Lego Animal Crossing village or island. That will be possible when all of these sets hit store shelves at the same time on March 1, 2024.

Read more
Prime Day deals knock $450 off the Dell G16 gaming laptop
Three different color variants of the Dell G16 gaming laptop on a table.

Dell is trying to challenge Amazon and its returning Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and we think it may succeed in drawing away shoppers because of offers like this $450 discount for the Dell G16. Instead of $1,250, the gaming laptop is now available for just $800, which is a steal price for a dependable device such as this one. There's a chance that stocks sell our sooner than you expect though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to do so right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 isn't going to match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it offers decent performance, especially for its price. Inside are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming. These specifications are enough to run the best PC games on low to medium graphic settings, and even some of the lighter titles among the best upcoming PC games.

Read more