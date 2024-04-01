NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, April 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Super tasty!” – MMM
- April 1 victim – FOOL
- April 1 gag – PRANK
- Option for a streaming movie that might cost $3.99 – RENT
- “Sure thing!” – YEAH
Down
- Disney movie with a starring voice role for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson- MOANA
- April, for one – MONTH
- His statue can be found around D.C.’s Tidal Basin – MLK
- On the house – FREE
- Ask nosy questions – PRY
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Monday, April 1
- NYT Strands: answers for Monday, April 1
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app